Dreamworks characters headed to mobile with CMGE partnership

China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Limited (CMGE), a publisher and developer of mobile games in China, has partnered with DreamWorks Animation LLC and Universal Pictures for a special project. The firm announced it will invent and launch DreamWorks Animation's first IP all-star mobile game globally called DreamWorks Animation Alliance. This announcement came after CMGE obtained a full range of IP authorisation under DreamWorks Animation.

Not much is known about the upcoming game, but the firm did disclose some star characters from DreamWorks Animation film series like Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and the Bad Guys will make appearances to accompany players on their adventures.

Income up 3.6 per cent

CMGE released its 2021 annual performance report on April 3rd, revealing a total operating income of ¥3.957 billion CNY or $586.4 million USD – a year-on-year increase of 3.6 per cent. The launch of DreamWorks Animation Alliance is expected to drive CMGE's game business revenue to new heights and strengthen its R&D and distribution businesses in the world's top IP games market. The mobile games firm will go into this collaboration with high prospects as they look to develop in the global market.

GameRefinery's July review of the gaming industry revealed that the Eastern markets played an important role in the current mobile industry performance. The report showed that the Chinese market in particular had witnessed several successes with some exclusive titles. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened added a new 4v4 co-op mode, while Fantasy Westward Journey saw a return of the 2022 Championship.

We also noted Activision Blizzard's Diablo Immortal surpassed $100 million in worldwide player spending across the App Store and Google Play, only days after launching in China.