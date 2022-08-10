Who are the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2022? Get a sneak peek at the biggest reveal of the year

The biggest reveal of the year for the mobile games industry is almost upon us, and you’re not going to want to miss it.

There’s less than two weeks left before we unveil the highly prestigious Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2022. We’re uplifting the movers, shakers and more this August 23rd, and we cannot wait to celebrate the immense accomplishments and stand out talent in the gaming industry with you.

To celebrate the reveal, we have an exclusive, invite-only reception for the industry to enjoy an evening, with drinks and snacks on us while they get first row seats to the highly anticipated reveal of this year’s Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list. It’s taking place alongside Gamescom, and it’s highly prestigious and spaces are limited – you will receive an invitation by email if you’re on the attendee list. Due to high interest, we are now opening up a waiting list so interested parties can register their interest in joining us. All you have to do is submit your interest through this form and we’ll contact you if a spot is available. You can find out further details about this opportunity below.

In the meantime, check out last year’s list here.

All about the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2022

Each year the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list is a guide to the movers and shakers in the global industry's most vibrant sector. The mobile game scene is where all the innovation is happening in the games sector and the last year has seen some incredible game releases – as well as some huge M&A action.

We will be revealing the final countdown at an invite-only event alongside Gamescom. The event is very limited in number and you will receive an invitation by email if you are eligible to attend. Keep on reading for an exclusive opportunity to join us there if you haven’t received your invitation already!

The evening will include some drinks and snacks. You will network with the top people in the mobile gaming industry and receive a printed guide to what our journalists and editors have established are the most important companies in the business.

Sponsorship options are still available. Please contact Chris James for queries about partnering and participation: chris@steelmedia.co.uk

When and where?

Please keep in mind that the big reveal reception is a highly exclusive, invite-only event. If you have received an invitation, here are the details for the reception:

Date: Tuesday, August 23rd 2022

Time: 6pm to 9pm

Location: Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel

Kennedy-Ufer 2A

Cologne

Germany

An exclusive chance to join us at the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2022 Reception

This highly prestigious, highly exclusive reception has limited spaces and access is by invitation only. Many of the industry’s finest have already received their invitations by email, and we have some of the biggest names you can think of joining us at this unmissable, prestigious event.

We know plenty of folk are keen to attend. If you would like to be considered for an invitation, head over to this document and submit your name. If spaces open up, we will contact you. This is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with many of the industry’s top names and rising stars to watch, and all you have to do is submit your name for consideration. Don’t let this opportunity get away from you!

If we are able to fit you in, you can expect fine company to ensure first-class networking, as well as the unveiling of the Top 50 itself, of course. Wine and hot food will be provided.

We look forward to seeing you there!