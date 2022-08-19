News

Space Ape Games' Boom Beach: Frontline soft launch surpasses 1.3 million downloads after 10 days

The London-based mobile games developer aimes to capture the imagination of the Supercell player community with Boom Beach: Frontlines

By , Staff Writer

Mobile games developer and publisher Space Ape Games' Boom Beach: Frontlines is now available in soft launch in 19 countries. The 9v9 team shooter game has been downloaded by more than 1.3 million players in the first 10 days of its soft launch.

On the Google Play store, Boom Beach: Frontline stood at number one on the Top-Free Games chart, number one on the New Free-Overall, and number 14 on the Top-Grossing Action game. On the Apple App Store, it sat at number 15 on the Top-Free Overall charts and second on the Top-Free games category.

Boom Beach: Frontlines, the sequel to the hit Supercell game, is the first game based on a Supercell IP that has been developed and published by a Supercell-invested developer.

After a further $37 million investment, Supercell, the developers of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Boom Beach, owns a majority of Space Ape Games. The firm aimed to capture the imagination of the Supercell player community with Boom Beach: Frontlines.

Around 50 thousand players from the community joined the game’s Discord server during alpha testing.

Players in Australia, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates now have early access to Boom Beach: Frontlines' playtest.

Boom Beach: Frontlines is not the only game by Space Ape Games making headlines. The mobile game developer collaborated with rapper Eminem in one of its titles Beatstar.

Space Ape Games COO Simon Hade spoke on the collaboration. Hade said, "Beatstar has committed to being a music discovery platform for its players."

"One of the ways it does this is by delivering brand new music to players on the day of global release, from artists like Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, The Black Eyed Peas, Charlie Puth & BTS.

Last year, Supercell was listed as one of our top fifty mobile game makers of 2021.


Staff Writer

Emmanuel is a Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and Technology and a Master's Degree in Creative Writing. With previous experience as a content writer and copywriter in the tech and education industry, Emmanuel now comes into the gaming industry with open arms.

