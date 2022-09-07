Netspeak raises $12 million in Series A

UK developer Netspeak Games has raised $12 million in a Series A investment round led by venture capital firms Lakestar and Project A, with contribution from Makers fund and several notable names from companies such as Jagex, CCP, and Kepler Interactive.

“Netspeak Games has taken a totally different approach to the type of games it is building and the internal culture they have created to build them,” said LakeStar managing partner Mika Salmi. “I’m happy to be backing a team that is leading the way in a games market that can use some diversity.”

The studio will use the fresh wave of funding to support its upcoming game Sunshine Days, which is currently in soft launch, as well as to accelerate its growth strategy.

The Sun rises

This marks a total of $16 million in funding raised by the company since it was first founded. In that time the company has attracted veterans from companies such as King, Rockstar, EA, and PlayStation.

“I'm thrilled on behalf of my whole team that I get to share this funding news today," said CEO Callum Brighting. "Building a company during a pandemic has been a challenge - but I'm pleased to say that by being supportive, kind and continuing to prioritise our studio culture above everything else, we are now a world-class team backed by industry leading investors."

Netspeak Games operates a remote working model, with employees given the chance to work from home, or elsewhere, as well as unlimited holidays, enhanced pay structure for maternity, paternity, and secondary carers, and independent learning days. The company is currently hiring for a number of predictions, and welcomes enquiries for inquiries for anyone trying to find a role in the games space.

During the pandemic, we spoke to Brighting about the growth of social gaming.