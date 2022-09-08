Scopely acquires Stumble Guys from Kitka Games

Scopely has announced that it has acquired battle royale title Stumble Guys from Finnish developer Kitka Games. This acquisition compliments Scopely’s growing portfolio of socially driven titles in a range of genres, while opening the company up to new demographics and genres.

“We are thrilled that so many players have embraced the fun of ‘Stumble Guys,’ building highly engaged communities that connect with the game around the world,” said Kitka Games CEO Olli Lahtinen. “As a small game studio, our heart is in the development process and we were looking for the right partner to take ‘Stumble Guys’ to the next level. Scopely immediately stood apart as the right home for our beloved experience as we believe they will provide the infrastructure and creativity to help realise the full potential of the game, continuing to deepen and grow the community for years to come.”

A growing portfolio

Since its release, Stumble Guys has attracted more than 20 million daily players worldwide, and generated more than a billion hours of playtime. The game, as with other notable titles such as Fall Guys, sees groups of players competing in a variety of obstacle courses in the hopes of being crowned the winner of the round.

“‘Stumble Guys’ is one of the most social multiplayer and deeply engaging experiences that we have seen in a long time, with more than 1 billion hours of playtime to date,” said Scopely chief revenue officer and board member Tim O’Brien. “Kitka Games created a vibrant, fun game that connects people of all ages around the world – serving as a compelling digital playground that delights players each day. With community at its core, ‘Stumble Guys’ embodies our strategic approach of investing in, creating and live operating games that resonate long-term with players, and we look forward to continuing to shepherd and expand the experience that players love.”

This acquisition further cements Scopely’s place as one of the largest independent games companies worldwide, including top-grossing tie-ins with Marvel, Star Trek, the WWE, and The Walking Dead. Last month, we acknowledged this success and listed Scopely as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.