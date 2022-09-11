Ubisoft announces three-game deal with Netflix along with other mobile titles

It was announced yesterday at the annual digital event Ubisoft Forward, that Netflix subscribers will receive exclusive access to Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest and Assassin's Creed universes.

These titles are said to contain no ads or in-app purchases and will be available globally.

Valiant Hearts is set to be a sequel to Ubisoft’s 2014 award-winning puzzle adventure game Valiant Hearts:The Great War, and will be directed by the same team as the original whilst telling a new story. This title is expected to be released in January next year.

In addition to the upcoming Assassins Creed live-action series which is set to come to the streaming platform, a mobile game instalment of the stealthy stab-em-up is being developed exclusively for Netflix.

New instalments in the pipeline

Finally, The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot mobile game will also see a new instalment with a new game set to launch next year as part of Ubisoft and Netflix’s deal.

This new title will draw inspiration from the rogue-like genre to integrate with the franchise’s hack and slash combat to bring replayability to the game.

This deal for three exclusive games between the two companies could be seen as an endorsement from Ubisoft of Netflix’s gaming efforts.

Vice president of games for Netflix Mike Verdu said “We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched.

“This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalogue of great mobile games for our members around the world."

Jean-Michel Detoc, chief mobile officer for Ubisoft added “As we continue to create great experiences on all platforms, we’re glad to be partnering with such an innovative and creative partner as Netflix.

“I believe that this partnership will be a great opportunity for Netflix members to further explore our worlds and universes on mobile.”

Other mobile ventures from Ubisoft

This comes at a time when the games company has also announced closed beta dates for the upcoming Rainbow Six Mobile.

This portable addition to the tactical shooter franchise will be hosting a closed beta period on Android, beginning the 12th of September for players in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Singapore and India.

Players can register for a chance to participate in the closed beta on Google Play

Ubisoft’s Brawlhalla has also announced a collaboration with Konami Digital Entertainment to bring characters from the long-running Castlevania series to the 2D fighting game.

Beloved characters Simon Belmont and Alucard will be available as playable characters as of the 19th of October, just in time for Halloween.