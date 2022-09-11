Ubisoft to focus on Mobile Gaming moving forward

Guillemot cited upcoming mobile titles in The Division and Just Dance franchises. This comes as Ubisoft has announced three new Netflix-exclusive mobile games that the streaming platform’s users can look forward to.

Guillemot said that the French-based company will adopt various business models and means of distribution, mobile being amongst those mentioned.

The Ubisoft boss added that there will be a strong focus on mobile gaming moving forward. Guillemot said “We are always first on disruptive technologies.”

Further adding: “I can see games soon surpassing all other leisure industries in terms of impact and engagement. I can see games becoming the ultimate form of social, artistic, and innovative entertainment.

“Most importantly, I can see games continue to enrich people’s lives. And I am convinced Ubisoft has all it takes to write this new chapter and to shape the future of the industry.”

Ubisoft and mobile gaming

The French developer and publisher has been showing interest in mobile gaming recently. Announcing a closed beta for the upcoming Rainbow Six Mobile, plus Castlevania characters coming to the company’s cross-platform fighting game Brawlhalla, as well as the aforementioned three exclusive Netflix mobile games coming early next year, Ubisoft is clearly stating its dedication to mobile.

Rainbow Six Mobile will see the Tom Clancy series make its way onto smartphones for the first time, and Android players in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Singapore and India can take part in the game’s closed beta from the 12th of September.

Players can register for a chance to participate in the closed beta on Google Play.

In the Netflix deal, a sequel to Valiant Hearts:The Great War will arrive in January 2023, with an Assassins Creed mobile title in the works which is scheduled for release next year along with The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot mobile game.