Fingersoft expands executive team with a new hire in a newly-created role

Finnish mobile game studio Fingersoft has announced the appointment of Teemu Väisänen to the newly-created role of game development technical director.

With this new role Fingersoft is planning to invest more in technological development, especially in the studio’s biggest hit, the Hill Climb Racing franchise which today celebrates its tenth anniversary. Väisänen has more than 14 years of experience within the industry, including as a 3D artist and technical artist at LudoCraft, and prior to his appointment to his new role worked as lead programmer in the latest Hill Climb Racing game.

“I have extensive experience in technical and artistic aspects of game development, which brings a unique vision and know-how. Artists’ tools and the implementation of their visions are close to my heart,” stated Väisänen in a press release.

A growing team

Väisänen joins Mika Reini, who recently joined the company’s board of directors.

“Thank you to the shareholders of Fingersoft for the trust. I am genuinely looking forward to bringing my experience to the mix and helping out however I can. I am also excited for the opportunity to learn new things from new people. I can honestly say that it has been a while since I have been looking forward to something as much as I am looking forward to this,” said Reini.

Fingersoft CEO Jaakko Kylmäoja stated that these new appointments are a part of the company’s business strategy and response to development needs.

“The number of employees in the company doubled during the corona pandemic, and that brought with it new challenges related to the synchronisation of teams, development work, and technical needs,” said Kylmäoja. “In the Game Development Technical Director role, Teemu will solve these issues with his solid experience. We also wanted to get someone with a valuable outside perspective and experience on Fingersoft’s board, and Mika brings, among other things, good financial expertise.”

Earlier this year, Fingersoft brought Hill Climb Racing 2 to cloud gaming via Facebook Gaming. In 2018, we listad Fingersoft as one of the year’s top 50 mobile game makers.