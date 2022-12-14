Turkish studio Pink Games has $1.2 million valuation after first investment

Istanbul-based hypercasual games studio Pink Games has completed its first round of investment through participation by Geometry Venture Development, Alesta Investment and an individual investor. Following this latest round, the company’s valuation has reached $1.2 million.

Pink Games was founded by Zeynep Gurkan and Alp Gurbuzer. The hypercasual studio began operating in April of this year and has since developed over 60 prototype games, able to double production speeds and iteration processes thanks to its self-developed tools, Mobidictum reports.

The investment Pink Games has received will go towards growing its team and producing more titles in the hypercasual genre. Publishing games to different platforms and investing in human resources are also among its intentions. The company is recruiting game developers and 3D artists now, with its office being located in Sarıyer.

Investing around the world

There have been a number of sizeable investments into Turkish developers in recent times, such as mobile studio Manc – known for the Muhabbet series of games – receiving $50 million from GEM Digital to accelerate global growth. Manc intends to use the funds to further integrate its utility token into its mobile games.

Last month, Plummy Games – the casual mobile developer behind Star Merge – received an investment to the value of $6 million from X-Flow Games. Plummy Games has studios located in Turkey, Estonia and Chisinau, Moldova.

There has been no shortage of investments worldwide, in fact. Odyssey Interactive, a Canada-based mobile games developer, raised $19 million in its Series A funding round led in October. In November, UK-based Landmark Games announced it had secured an investment worth $4.6 million to expand its studio and develop debut mobile co-op game Sea of Souls.

Investors such as March Gaming, Paramark and Aream also offered $10.85 million in seed funding the new cross-platform studio Playgig last month, a company based in Los Angeles, California.