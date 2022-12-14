News

Turkish studio Pink Games has $1.2 million valuation after first investment

Investment comes from Geometry Venture Development, Alesta Investment and an individual investor

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 13th, 2022 investment Pink Games Not disclosed
Turkish studio Pink Games has $1.2 million valuation after first investment
By , Staff Writer

Istanbul-based hypercasual games studio Pink Games has completed its first round of investment through participation by Geometry Venture Development, Alesta Investment and an individual investor. Following this latest round, the company’s valuation has reached $1.2 million.

Pink Games was founded by Zeynep Gurkan and Alp Gurbuzer. The hypercasual studio began operating in April of this year and has since developed over 60 prototype games, able to double production speeds and iteration processes thanks to its self-developed tools, Mobidictum reports.

The investment Pink Games has received will go towards growing its team and producing more titles in the hypercasual genre. Publishing games to different platforms and investing in human resources are also among its intentions. The company is recruiting game developers and 3D artists now, with its office being located in Sarıyer.

Investing around the world

There have been a number of sizeable investments into Turkish developers in recent times, such as mobile studio Manc – known for the Muhabbet series of games – receiving $50 million from GEM Digital to accelerate global growth. Manc intends to use the funds to further integrate its utility token into its mobile games.

Last month, Plummy Games – the casual mobile developer behind Star Merge – received an investment to the value of $6 million from X-Flow Games. Plummy Games has studios located in Turkey, Estonia and Chisinau, Moldova.

There has been no shortage of investments worldwide, in fact. Odyssey Interactive, a Canada-based mobile games developer, raised $19 million in its Series A funding round led in October. In November, UK-based Landmark Games announced it had secured an investment worth $4.6 million to expand its studio and develop debut mobile co-op game Sea of Souls.

Investors such as March Gaming, Paramark and Aream also offered $10.85 million in seed funding the new cross-platform studio Playgig last month, a company based in Los Angeles, California.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Oct 12th, 2021

Ludus invests in three Turkish mobile game startups

News Aug 6th, 2021

Hypercasual developer Rollic surpasses one billion downloads

News May 10th, 2021

Turkish-developed mobile games accounted for 20% of US top 100

News May 6th, 2021

Ace Games raises $7 million in seed funding

News Sep 4th, 2020

Voodoo invests in Istanbul-based developer studio Fabrika Games