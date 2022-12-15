Six reasons why indie developers need to be at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023!

Indies! We have some incredible opportunities lined up for you this winter, don’t miss your chance to show off your work and kickstart your year by getting ahead of your competitors this 2023.

Our flagship conference is back, and it’s almost upon us! Pocket Gamer Connects London is coming back with a vengeance and you won’t want to miss joining us for our biggest and best iteration of the leading mobile gaming industry conference in Europe. From January 23rd to 24th, you will join over 2,000 games industry professionals at The Brewery in London for two days full of networking, discovery, pitching and learning from over 200 of the world’s leading authorities. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the countless opportunities we have lined up for indie developers, as well.

Our upcoming London show is going to be a phenomenal opportunity for indies that are looking to take their careers to the next level in 2023. Over 70% of our attendees are gamemakers and we pride ourselves on bringing high-value conference content and opportunities for the lifeblood of the games industry: indie developers. We’ve set the stage and a number of matchmaking, learning and networking opportunities for you to skyrocket your career and network in 2023!

Keep reading to get a glimpse at six reasons you, as an indie developer, need to be in attendance at our upcoming London show!

1. The Big Indie Zone -

Show off the projects you’ve been working restlessly on off at The Big Indie Zone! This area of the conference is designed for indie developers to showcase their work to investors, publishers, partners and the general public in attendance at PG Connects London. This is an unparalleled opportunity to get your game right in front of the game industry’s top authority figures and key decision-makers, so don’t wait – book your table at the zone today through the official conference website or submit your application in an exclusive competition to win expo space to demo your game.

2. The Very Big Indie Pitch -

Our Very Big Indie Pitch events are bigger versions of our BIP events, and they’re an incredible opportunity for indie talent to present their games to a panel of industry experts and gain critical feedback in real time. It’s also an opportunity to potentially win prizes and media coverage! You won’t want to miss out. We have events available for both PC and console gamemakers and mobile gamemakers, so submit your details while you still can!

3. Unmissable talks for developers -

There’s something in every track for indie developers, but you truly won’t want to miss out on some awesome talks we have lined up for you in tracks crafted specifically for indie developers! Learn all about what you need to have in your toolkit for 2023 in our Developer Toolkit track, learn the ins and outs of publishing through our Art of Publishing sessions, get all the top insights from developers before you on our Gamemaker Insights track and learn from countless case studies in our Game Developer Stories track. This is just a brief peek at all the content we have specially curated for developers – stay tuned to learn more!

4. Investor Connector -

Our Investor Connector fringe event is an incredible opportunity sponsored by the incredible Fun Fair Ventures that presents an opportunity for talented developers and active investors to make first contact and discuss their potential involvement. All applicants must be registered attendees for the conference. You can find out more about how to get involved here!

5. Publisher SpeedMatch -

Our Publisher SpeedMatch fringe events presents developers and publishers with the opportunity to meet one-another through speed-date style meetings. This initial contact can then be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference, and this event is open to all registered PG Connects attendees. Learn more about how you can get involved here.

6. Incredible Ticket Rates for Indies -

That’s right! All indie developers get a super special deal on their Pocket Gamer Connects ticket. If you’re an indie developer on your own or work for a small indie studio of fewer than 10 staff, independently owned and actively making games, you qualify for major savings on your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects! You get full access to this unmissable conference for a reduced price, go secure your spot while tickets are still available – there’s only a limited number of these!

Book your ticket now!

There is no time like now to secure your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects London, and we have some very special deals for indies that you won’t want to miss. On top of that, you can currently secure your spot using our Midterm offer and save up to £200! Head over to our website and grab your ticket today.