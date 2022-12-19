Monetisation masterclass: learn how to take your game to the next level

In my spare time I love to cook and bake. Obviously these two can't go without a fair portion of sports, which I consume with my friends playing tennis, basketball and riding my bike.

One of the biggest benefits for developers working in the mobile games market is the ability to make monetisation a part of the integral game design.

As recessions loom, the cost of producing mobile titles continues to increase and players now expect high-quality premium experiences from their games. In turn, developers everywhere are trying to understand how to best monetise their titles in order to support their studios. But where do they turn? What options are available to them? What impact do they have on gameplay? And how easy are they to implement?

Industry expertise

Thankfully, help is at hand. On December 6th 2022, PocketGamer.biz and Anzu held a webinar which explored these new opportunities in depth, pulling in help from industry leaders and pioneers including Unity and Wildlife Studios - and it’s now available to view online.

Chaired by PocketGamer’s Brian Baglow, the panel included Lev Kommisarchik, Anzu’s vice president of mobile games and publisher services, Barak Shaked, the director of product at Wildlife Studios, creators of the best-selling Tennis Clash and Cathal O’Sullivan, the senior client partner for monetisation for Unity Technologies in Europe the Middle East and Africa.

In a lively and knowledgeable discussion, the panel explored the reasons behind the growing momentum of intrinsic in-game ads, the market changes driving this growth and the impact on players.

Case study

Tennis Clash, Wildlife Studios’ breakout hit, was explored as a case study, diving into the player experience, the differences between iOS and Android markets and the ongoing impact of IDFA upon the Apple ecosystem.

Unity’s role in supporting developers across the entire game lifecycle was also discussed, with the tech giant’s support for monetisation and live services, integrating into its development environment, in the spotlight.

The webinar provided advice and insight for developers at every stage of the monetisation journey, from those still to take their first steps into in-game or hybrid revenue, to those seeking expert advice to refine their approach and maximise their returns.

To watch the webinar recording - entirely free of charge - sign up now.