Tomb Raider Reloaded available for pre-registration on Android ahead of worldwide release

Embracer Group operating group CDE Entertainment has announced that Tomb Raider Reloaded, co-developed with Emerald City Games, has entered pre-registration ahead of the game’s worldwide launch on Android and iOS on February 14. iOS users can be notified on the day of the launch by signing up on the game’s website, while Android users can pre-register directly via the Google Play store.

The game will also launch on Netflix, allowing subscribers to access the game ad-free and without in-app purchases.

Watch the new game's trailer here.

New adventures

Tomb Raider is one of the world’s best known media franchises, comprising of more than twenty games, three movies, and even theme park rides, among other adaptations. However, the franchise has been largely dormant since 2018 and Tomb Raider Reloaded marks its first offical return ahead of a console and PC title already in the works at Amazon.

The game has already seen limited releases in several territories and features fan-favourite characters, iconic locations, and a score comprised of new arrangements of songs from the franchise spearheaded by Grammy-nominated musician Tina Guo.

Tomb Raider’s storied history has seen rights to the IP switch ownership numerous times, with the rights to the franchise most recently under the ownership of Square Enix. However, Embracer Group acquired the rights to the series last year, following the acquisition of Square Enix’s Western assets. This acquisition, among others, led to Embracer Group being one of our top strategic dealmakers of 2022.

Following the acquisition, Embracer Group noted its intent to resurrect several dormant franchises. Tomb Raider Reloaded’s launch worldwide marks the company’s first such release.

Rumours around Embracer Group's Tomb Raider ownership and Amazon continue to swirl with speculation that alongside production of a Tomb Raider TV series the retail giant could secure 100% ownership of the franchise for movies games and more.

Making hits with familar IP

Utilising an existing IP can prove a boon to mobile game makers, giving them access to an existing fanbase and as such allowing for a lower user acquisition budget. Data.ai notes that although previously effective user acquisition strategies have been capable of offsetting the potential earnings of licensed games, recent changes to IDFA regulations have forced developers and publishers to re-evaluate their user-acquisition strategies. As such, Tomb Raider Reloaded’s release could serve as a bellwether, helping companies to gauge the current potential of utilising existing properties.

It should be noted, however, that Tomb Raider Reloaded was already well into development prior to Embracer Group’s acquisition of the franchise. This could allow for a greater user acquisition budget while still maintaining a high potential profit margin.

We listed Embracer Group as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.