Plug In Digital acquires FTP developers Celsius Online

French PC, console and mobile publisher Plug In Digital has acquired free-to-play game developers Celsius Online.

Plug In Digital, founded in 2012 has been growing significantly since a successful fundraising round in 2021, and has taken another big step by acquiring developer Celsius online. The mobile and web veteran founded in 2004 and pioneered many free-to-play games such as Renaissance Kingdoms for the web and mobile platform. Plug In Digital boasts a similar mobile pedigree with their sub-label PID Games having published mobile hit Alba: A Wildlife Adventure.

Commenting on the acquisition, founder of Celsius Online, Lévan Sardjevéladzé [left in our photo] said.“The people with whom I work every day, at Celsius Online, often tell me of two requirements: security, and ambition. The idea of establishing a group with Plug in Digital immediately seemed excellent. On the one hand, it preserves and strengthens the creative and editorial independence of Celsius Online, and on the other hand it gives the studio the means of new ambitions. I can't wait to work with Francis on major ambitious projects that will link our two structures in this new group.”

French Fusion

Founder and CEO of Plug In Digital, Francis Ingrand [right] shared a similar sentiment. “I have known Lévan for more than eight years and as an entrepreneur, I have always had great esteem for what he has accomplished in the video game industry. I think that the synergies between our two companies are more than obvious, and that it will be a very good cooperation, very enriching for us but especially for our teams. Beyond Plug In Digital's growth ambitions, it is a real pleasure to have Celsius by our side.”

Celsius Online’s latest cross-platform title, Mutants: Genesis is still in development, and their acquisition marks a further expansion into mobile offerings for the French publisher.