PUBG Mobile upgraded with immersive Dolby Atmos in audio update

PUBG Mobile will receive an update adding Dolby’s Atmos immersive audio system into the game.

Krafton and the audio software and hardware manufacturer are teaming up to add the optional system into the game’s flagship arena mode. The Dolby Atmos system is intended to allow players to hear audio in a surround sound - being able to hear sound sources all around the player, including above and below - ostensibly giving them an advantage in pinpointing audio cues that might indicate other players nearby and thus giving them a leg-up on the competition. PUBG Mobile also recently received a major update adding player tools for custom content into the game, in an upgrade entitled World of Wonder.

Head of PUBG Mobile publishing at Tencent Games, Vincent Wang commented, “We’re so excited to bring on pioneering Dolby Atmos immersive audio to amplify the player experience. Even more than visuals, sound plays a key role in immersing players in PUBG Mobile to keep them on their toes and in the middle of the action. Players will be able to hear the difference in their games and utilise this to their advantage. We look forward to working with Dolby more in the future to continue bringing technological advancements to players everywhere.”

PUBG boombox royale

The inclusion of Dolby Atmos surround sound into PUBG Mobile is interesting for a number of reasons. For one, it’s an unusually beefy system to add to a mobile game, and indicates that Krafton sees players relying heavily on audio cues to play at their best. It also shows that Krafton and Tencent Games are willing to work closely with other major partners such as Dolby to improve the player experience and thus increase both retention and acquisition.

It also further cements the importance of PUBG Mobile as it arguably eclipses its console and PC cousin. As noted by senior vice president of entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, John Couling, “Dolby is at the forefront of enabling immersive entertainment experiences, and we’re excited to bring Dolby Atmos to one of the most recognizable names in mobile gaming.”