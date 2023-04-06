Savvy Games Group acquires Scopely for $4.9 billion

Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Games Group has acquired mobile game maker Scopely for $4.9 billion, as part of its ongoing gaming strategy.

Savvy hopes that this acquisition will allow Scopely to benefit from its financial backing to deliver on its strategy to grow and deepen existing franchises, as well as work with other studios across the industry through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The deal will also build on Scopely’s cross-platform approach and expand to new segments such as PC and console.

“Scopely is one of the fastest-growing games companies today, and we have long admired their ability to build loyal, engaged player communities,” said Savvy Games Group CEO Brian Ward. “At Savvy Games Group, our mission is to invest in – and grow – the global games community by inviting the best minds to join us. Under Walter and Javier’s stewardship, Scopely has proven to be an exceptional leader and will continue to revolutionise the future of games for years to come.

“We look forward to further accelerating the company’s ambitions and working together with their talented team of developers, designers, and publishers to create innovative and exciting new products for the gaming community across the world.”

A growing market

Saudi Arabia has been highlighted as one of the most important markets in the MENA region, and the country has been working to solidify its place in the global gaming market. Savvy, which is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Public Investment Fund (PIF), has been at the forefront of the country’s ambitions in the space. Notably, it was reported in September that the company was eyeing up the acquisition of a major publisher for $13 billion, and the press release claims that this latest deal realises that goal.

Scopely will remain autonomous, while operating under the Savvy umbrella.

“Today’s announcement marks a major milestone in the Scopely journey,” said Scopely co-CEO Walter Driver. “Savvy Games Group shares our long-held belief that the companies who have built the deepest relationships with their players will succeed. Together, as one, we will be able to further expand the possibilities of play, continuing to develop beloved game experiences for players around the world. This transformational partnership is a great validation of the incredible talent of our entire Scopely team and will further accelerate our efforts to drive the games industry forward.”

“As part of the Savvy Games Group portfolio, we will continue to build one of the world’s most diversified mobile-first games companies,” added Scopely co-CEO Javier Ferreira. “Our technology platform, market-leading studio ecosystem, and world-class team have always enabled us to stay one step ahead of the rapidly growing games industry, delivering long-lasting franchises that delight players around the world. We look forward to reimagining the future of play with Brian and the Savvy team.”

We listed Scopely as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.