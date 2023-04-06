Is Sony going remote with its next handheld console?

Sony’s new Q Lite console will not be a traditional handheld console, but instead connect solely to the existing PS5 console.

That’s according to Tom Henderson (via Gamedeveloper) who reports on leaks and other previously confidential works-in-progress across the industry. In this case it’s what he called the Q Lite, and which will be an extension of the PS5, requiring connectivity to the console in order to play games from the Playstation catalogue via its smaller screen.

“Sporting adaptive streaming up to 1080p and 60FPS, the new device will require constant connectivity to the internet.”

As for the console’s physical features, early prototypes show the console will look a lot like a PlayStation 5 controller, but with a massive 8-inch LCD touchscreen in the centre. The device sports adaptive triggers for haptic feedback and will include what you would come to expect from a handheld – Volume buttons, speakers, an audio input jack, etc.”

No cloud for a silver lining

If true, this arguably represents a big missed opportunity for Sony. Those hoping for a return to the halcyon days of the PSP or PS Vita will likely be sorely disappointed. As an extension of the PS5 it does make sense, however the requirement for constant connectivity and restriction to just that catalogue may make it a hard sell for its audience.

At a time when mobile gaming and cloud gaming via mobile devices has become more and more commonplace, competing with the Switch in terms of playing on your console remotely does seem somewhat outdated.

However, at the moment this is just a leak and it’s possible that the final product, if it does exist, may offer some support at least for the PlayStation Plus service. If Sony want to keep people within its gaming ecosystem it may indeed be a good idea to keep its device restricted to its catalogue, and hopefully it will resonate with its target market of existing PlayStation owners.

If it doesn’t, Sony may need to rethink its console strategy once more after the PS5 took a good few years to gear up in terms of sales.

Earlier this year, rumours began circulating that the Horizon franchise is eyeing a mobile debut.