Mintegral Joins Google AdMob as a Bidding and Waterfall SDK Network

Mintegral, a leading programmatic ad platform, announced today that it joined Google AdMob as a bidding and waterfall SDK network with supported ad formats of interstitial, rewarded, and banner ads. Mintegral's bidding solution simplifies in-app advertising, connecting premium demand to app businesses looking to scale their revenue worldwide.

With the support of both in-app bidding and waterfall, developers are able to adopt a flexible bidding strategy to make the most of their inventory and maximize their ad revenue. Integrating with Mintegral’s SDK via Google AdMob, publishers can gain access to Mintegral’s premium global ad demand. Mintegral’s SDK is currently integrated with over 10,000 top publishers, including Voodoo, Azur Games, CrazyLabs, SayGames, Outfit7, PeopleFun, Easybrain, and more.

Mintegral’s partnered advertisers will also benefit from more high-quality traffic across various verticals, including utility apps, e-commerce, mid-core and hardcore games, hyper-casual and casual games, and more - scaling their UA campaigns to the next level. Powered by leading AI technology such as Dynamic Creative Optimisation, Mintegral is dedicated to acquiring the right users by delivering tailored creatives based on their interests and needs, improving UA effectiveness with ease.

Google AdMob is a powerful tool for app developers' monetization. Mintegral is excited to participate as a bidding and waterfall SDK network partner within AdMob to help deliver the most competitive demand to global developers. Jeff Sue, GM, Americas at Mintegral Jeff Sue, GM, Americas at Mintegral

“Having integrated with Mintegral's SDK as their in-app bidding partner through Google AdMob, we've effectively increased our global ad revenue for our game Rent Please! Landlord Sim. We are particularly pleased with the stable and premium ad demand provided by Mintegral, which has boosted our average revenue by daily average user (ARPDAU) by 10 percent. As one of our top partners for global success, Mintegral's advanced in-app bidding solution has not only saved us significant effort in operations but also helped us exceed our monetisation goals transparently and effectively." said Xing Mi, Game Producer at Shimmer Games.

Along with Google AdMob, Mintegral has integrated with mediation partners, including AppLovin MAX, Unity LevelPlay, DT FairBid, TopOn, and Yandex. Mintegral’s UA and monetisation prowess have been recognised across the industry, with mobile measurement platform, AppsFlyer, recently noting its increased market share and naming it a Top three ad network globally.

Besides Google AdMob, Mintegral will soon join Google Ad Manager as a bidding and waterfall SDK network, empowering a wider range of developers to boost their ad revenue.

If you're an app developer or publisher interested in integrating the Mintegral SDK, follow the steps below by logging into your Google AdMob account: