AppLovin brings performance-based buying to CTV to AppDiscovery

App marketers can now tap into massive CTV supply across hundreds of ad-supported TV apps and 300 channels

AppLovin has announced the introduction of performance-based buying to connected TV (CTV) within its mobile user acquisition platform, AppDiscovery. Through this move, app marketers can now tap into CTV supply across over 3000 channels and hundreds of free ad-supported streaming TV apps from a single source, while only paying for installs.

“We're excited to successfully bridge the gap between mobile marketing and CTV through a performance buying model,” said AppLovin general manager of AdTech Idil Canal. “With AppLovin, marketers can easily test and rapidly scale CTV campaigns to acquire high-quality users by accessing a vast audience with targeted, relevant ads — all while prioritising installs over impressions.”

The rise of a new platform

CTV is predicted to be the fastest-growing advertising medium of 2023, with spending forecast to jump 21% to more than $25 billion. AppLovin states that over 93% of US internet users are reachable through the platform, making it a prime target for app developers hoping to expand their audiences.

“AppLovin’s AppDiscovery has been a strong user acquisition channel for us on mobile,” said Storm8 Chief Strategy Officer Terence Fung. “Their recent addition of performance CTV campaigns presented an incremental channel to grow our user base at our target price points – all while using a single source of access. We’ve been delighted with the platform’s potential and appreciate the team’s constant optimization efforts,”

Through AppDiscovery, advertisers can now run both mobile and CTV ad campaigns, as well as utilise AppLoving’s in-house creative team for custom CTV ads.

“AppLovin’s CTV campaigns brought new momentum to our UA efforts,” said Kikoff growth marketing manager Max Wang. “Not only do they allow us to further differentiate our offering in the marketplace by telling a more complete story to a larger audience, they also deliver on our UA performance goals. We’re excited about the continued partnership and growth potential.”

We listed AppLovin as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.


