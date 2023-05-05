Celebrate indie excellence with The Big Indie Zone Audience Choice Award sponsored by ByteBrew at PG Connects Seattle!

We’re heading to Seattle in just under two weeks now and we will be recognizing and celebrating indie excellence in the industry in even more ways than before!

PG Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. The event will also cover mobile, PC, console, web3, AI, AR and so much more across multiple track rooms. Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more. Along with all this amazing content, our industry-renowned matchmaking opportunities are back including our Very Big Indie Pitch competitions and our Publisher Speedmatch and Investor Connector matchmaking events.

Indies are the lifeblood of the games industry, and at Pocket Gamer, we do everything we can to champion the gamemakers that are propelling this industry forward. We’re dedicated to supporting the indie community, and this time, we have a special award that attendees will be able to vote on to celebrate their favourite indie games they see in our Expo area at the show. We are dedicated to providing more opportunities for developers to take their career to the next level than ever before!

Keep reading to find out more about what we have in store for indies at the show.

About The Big Indie Zone Audience Choice Award

Through the duration of the two days of our Seattle show, all PG Connects attendees will have the opportunity to walk through our Big Indie Zone and trial various games from indie developers, then vote to recognise the very best. The Big Indie Zone is an expo area of indie developers presenting their latest and greatest creations to fellow Connects delegates and the zone runs for the full duration of the two days. For the first time, in partnership with our sponsor ByteBrew, we will have a ballot box located in this area for attendees to vote on their favourite indie game that is being showcased in the Big Indie Zone. The winner will be revealed by a spokesperson from ByteBrew at the closing ceremony at the end of day two of the conference, so join us then to find out which of the games on display in the area Connects attendees liked best as we celebrate the best in indie talent.

Even more opportunities for indies

Besides The Big Indie Zone Audience Choice Award, our conference regularly has a number of opportunities for indie talent to showcase their work and make invaluable business connections, such as…

The Big Indie Pitches - Our Very Big Indie Pitch events are bigger versions of our BIP events, and they’re unmissable opportunities for indie talent to present their games to a panel of industry experts and gain critical feedback in real time. Show off your work and potentially even win prizes and media coverage! We have events available for both PC and console gamemakers and mobile gamemakers. The deadline to submit your game is tonight (Friday, May 5th) at midnight, make the most of your last chance to apply before registration closes.

A word from our sponsor

A massive thank you to ByteBrew for being the sponsor for The Big Indie Zone Audience Choice Award. ByteBrew is the all-in-one mobile game analytics platform that gives you everything your game needs to grow for free, and they are incredible champions of indie talent. ByteBrew shared a few thoughts on supporting indies and this award with us: “As a free platform founded by and for game developers that is designed to remove barriers of entry for success in the games industry, ByteBrew is proud to present the Audience Choice Award as a means to further catapult independent creativity into the spotlight of success. We are proud to support innovative indie talent and we look forward to seeing who among the brilliant indie talent showcasing their work at the conference wins this award.”

Book your ticket to the show!

We’re dedicated to providing the opportunity for indie developers to join us, so all indie developers get a special discount on their tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects. If you’re an indie developer on your own or work for a small indie studio of fewer than 10 staff, independently owned and actively making games, you qualify for major savings on your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle. Secure your ticket over at our website now!