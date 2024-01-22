Playdemic founders raise $10m for new UK mobile studio ForthStar

The founders of billion-dollar Golf Clash developer Playdemic have raised $10 million for new UK mobile games studio ForthStar.

Based in Manchester, the startup is led by co-founders Paul Gouge and Alex Rigby, who also previously co-founded BattleMail and Rockpool Games. Their last studio, Playdemic, was acquired by Warner Bros.-owned TT Games, before being snapped up later by EA for $1.4 billion.

The funding comes from Griffin Gaming Partners, which recently invested $100 million in Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner.

"Leverage all we've learnt"

“Our mission is clear; to make great games that millions of people love to play, every day for years,” said ForthStar CEO and co-founder Paul Gouge.

“It’s an objective we have achieved before, and one that we know we can meet again by building exceptional games that captivate millions of players and become essential daily entertainment,”

Rigby added: “We have been fortunate enough to lead and build studios populated by some of the most accomplished and creative talent in our industry.

"With the opening of ForthStar we are able to leverage all we’ve learnt in more than two decades of mobile gaming, establishing the strongest foundation for future innovation and success.”

For more information on the new studio and its plans, you can read our interview with CEO Pual Gouge right here.