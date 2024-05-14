PlanetPlay's parent company acquires Playmob to battle climate change

PlanetPlay parent company Sphaira Innovation has acquired video games market insights specialist Playmob for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will create a partnership between Playmob and PlanetPlay that'll unites players and the gaming industry in the fight against climate change.

Playmob CEO Jude Ower, now chief strategy officer of Sphaira UK, has teamed up with PlanetPlay on the Make Green Tuesday Moves campaig. Ower is also co-founder of the Playing For The Planet Alliance that supports green initiatives through PlanetPlay.

Combining gaming and sustainability efforts

“Through the projects we have been working on together, it is clear that our partnership is a strong move for our industry and pushing the sustainability x gaming agenda forward." said Ower.

PlanetPlay CEO Rhea Loucas also comments, “PlanetPlay as a disruptive NPO is constantly seeking innovative solutions for engaging billions of gamers as part of our mission to combat climate change. With three billion players around the world, and through the combination of our gaming and sustainability efforts, we can all collectively make a difference for our planet."

Earlier this year we interviewed Gaming For Good authors Ower and SYBO CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig to learn more about how the book aims to empower games publishers and developers to align with environmental goals and inspire their audiences.