News

PlanetPlay's parent company acquires Playmob to battle climate change

PlanetPlay CEO Rhea Loucas says, "Through the combination of our gaming and sustainability efforts, we can all collectively make a difference for our planet"

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 14th, 2024 acquisition PlanetPlay
Playmob 		Not disclosed
PlanetPlay's parent company acquires Playmob to battle climate change
By , Staff Writer

PlanetPlay parent company Sphaira Innovation has acquired video games market insights specialist Playmob for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will create a partnership between Playmob and PlanetPlay that'll unites players and the gaming industry in the fight against climate change.

Playmob CEO Jude Ower, now chief strategy officer of Sphaira UK, has teamed up with PlanetPlay on the Make Green Tuesday Moves campaig. Ower is also co-founder of the Playing For The Planet Alliance that supports green initiatives through PlanetPlay.

Combining gaming and sustainability efforts

“Through the projects we have been working on together, it is clear that our partnership is a strong move for our industry and pushing the sustainability x gaming agenda forward." said Ower.

PlanetPlay CEO Rhea Loucas also comments, “PlanetPlay as a disruptive NPO is constantly seeking innovative solutions for engaging billions of gamers as part of our mission to combat climate change. With three billion players around the world, and through the combination of our gaming and sustainability efforts, we can all collectively make a difference for our planet."

Earlier this year we interviewed Gaming For Good authors Ower and SYBO CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig to learn more about how the book aims to empower games publishers and developers to align with environmental goals and inspire their audiences.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

Interview Apr 22nd, 2024

Games Go Green: Major studios join PlanetPlay’s Make Green Tuesday Moves initiative to fight climate change

Interview Feb 28th, 2024

How the video games industry can promote an eco-friendly future with PlanetPlay

Interview Feb 23rd, 2024

Sybo's Mathias Gredal Nørvig and Playmob's Jude Ower talk Gaming For Good

News Sep 21st, 2017

Playmob launches playable ad What's Missing? as part of Global Goals Week

News Jun 13th, 2017

Playmob partners with We Are The Oceans to raise awareness of climate change through playable ads