News

Ukie partners with Tencent Games for Video Games Growth Programme

Applications are now open for applications for companies wishing to be part of the programme

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 15th, 2024 partnership Tencent
Ukie 		Not disclosed
Ukie partners with Tencent Games for Video Games Growth Programme
By , Staff Writer

UK trade body Ukie has launched the 2024 Video Games Growth Programme in partnership with Tencent Games.

Targeted at founders, CEOs and games industry leaders in the UK, the programme is focused on supporting up to 40 developers to grow their business by equipping them with the necessary skills and expertise.

Applications for both the Scale Up Programme and the Accelerator Programme are now open on a four-week period. Developers will receive over 40 hours of advice on various aspects including business strategy, funding, business models, people management, and global expansion.

Engage with industry leaders

The selected developers will get expert coaching advice from a larger network as well as one-on-one professional guidance to forge relationships that will help them in their next stage of development.

Ukie CEO Nick Poole says, “The video games industry has the potential to supercharge economic growth by bridging the UK’s creative and technology sectors, and our programme has a proven track record in helping video games businesses achieve their growth ambitions."

“It is also fantastic to team up with Tencent Games for this year’s programme, which has been in the UK for over a decade and brings a wealth of experience and support to these businesses," adds Poole.

Tencent Games' VP of partnerships also comments, “Tencent supports the UK’s most exciting, innovative gaming companies, and this programme allows us to share our expertise and network more widely to help ambitious founders, CEOs and leaders of UK mobile studios scale their businesses.”

You can find out more on the programme from the official website.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Mar 13th, 2023

Genshin Impact revenue reached an 11-month high in February as Chinese devs flourish again

Feature Dec 24th, 2022

2022 In Review – January’s Best Bits

News Sep 27th, 2022

Ukie and Barclays partner to create mobile games growth programme

News Apr 26th, 2024

Tencent's Dungeon and Fighter mobile game will launch in May

News Apr 15th, 2024

UK video games market hits £7.82 billion valuation with mobile up 4.5%