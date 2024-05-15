Ukie partners with Tencent Games for Video Games Growth Programme

UK trade body Ukie has launched the 2024 Video Games Growth Programme in partnership with Tencent Games.

Targeted at founders, CEOs and games industry leaders in the UK, the programme is focused on supporting up to 40 developers to grow their business by equipping them with the necessary skills and expertise.

Applications for both the Scale Up Programme and the Accelerator Programme are now open on a four-week period. Developers will receive over 40 hours of advice on various aspects including business strategy, funding, business models, people management, and global expansion.

Engage with industry leaders

The selected developers will get expert coaching advice from a larger network as well as one-on-one professional guidance to forge relationships that will help them in their next stage of development.

Ukie CEO Nick Poole says, “The video games industry has the potential to supercharge economic growth by bridging the UK’s creative and technology sectors, and our programme has a proven track record in helping video games businesses achieve their growth ambitions."

“It is also fantastic to team up with Tencent Games for this year’s programme, which has been in the UK for over a decade and brings a wealth of experience and support to these businesses," adds Poole.

Tencent Games' VP of partnerships also comments, “Tencent supports the UK’s most exciting, innovative gaming companies, and this programme allows us to share our expertise and network more widely to help ambitious founders, CEOs and leaders of UK mobile studios scale their businesses.”

You can find out more on the programme from the official website.