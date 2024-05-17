Fabulous fringe events this October at PG Connects Helsinki

The leading games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connectsreturns to the heartland of mobile gaming that is Helsinki, Finland this October 1st and 2nd.

The two-day event will form the core of the week-long Finnish Games Week that also includes the IGDA Finland Leadership Day.

More than 1,500 attendees will gather for two days of impactful networking at every level, from first-time jobseekers to C-level executives representing some of the biggest brands in the world.

As well as the MeetToMatch online networking tool that's FREE to all attendees, our range of fringe events offer the very finest curated networking.

With opportunities for indies, developers, publishers and investors, there's a fringe event to introduce YOU to exactly the contacts you're looking for.

The Very Big Indie Pitch

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns with instant expert feedback for all participants and media coverage for the winners.

The Big Indie Zone

The Big Indie Zone expo area is dedicated to indie developers and their games. Enter our indie competition and you could win an expo table and entry to the Summit!

Publisher SpeedMatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with leading publishers. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects.

Investor Connector

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with established, credible investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

Journalist Bar

If you’re an indie developer, this could be your chance to get your game in the media. Book your 15-minute appointment with our editorial team at PGC Helsinki.

Get your tickets today

Tickets are now available from the official event website - book now!

Fringe events are free of charge to PG Connects Helsinki ticket holders. Spaces are limited and separate applications are necessary for each fringe event.