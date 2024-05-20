News

Want to be a speaker at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki this October?

Build your brand with an audience of games industry professionals

Want to be a speaker at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki this October?
By , Managing Editor

Share your insights, market data, case studies and expertise at our conference series for the global games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects.

And where better to build your brand on stage in front of an international audience of games industry professionals than PG Connects Helsinki - in the heartland of mobile gaming?

This October 1st and 2nd, we have opportunities for industry experts and authorities to lead solo seminars or take part in panel debates.

It's an unparalleled opportunity to make your mark on the industry. Gain recognition for your work, engage with industry leaders, decision-makers and a growing global games community.

If you're a games expert ready to share your wealth of knowledge with the wider industry, we want to hear from you.

Speaker benefits

  • Free ticket to the event
  • Gain visibility and exposure
  • Valuable networking opportunity
  • Access to all the conference areas
  • PLUS access to exclusive VIP areas
  • Use of the MeetToMatch online meeting platform
  • Develop your presentation process, style and public speaking
  • Establish or build your expertise with the global games industry
  • Sharing your knowledge and experiences can elevate your personal brand
  • Contribute to the collective growth and advancement of the games industry

Submit your talk today.

If you have any questions about speaking opportunities or want to talk about the opportunity, contact Charlie Scowen at charlie.scowen@steelmedianetwork.com.


Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Managing Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with nearly 25 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to BeyondGames.biz, PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

News May 17th, 2024

Fabulous fringe events this October at PG Connects Helsinki

News May 14th, 2024

Introducing Finnish Games Week 2024 featuring PG Connects Helsinki

News May 13th, 2024

Save up to £490 on Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki - this week only!

News May 13th, 2024

The top 10 reasons you can't afford to miss Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

as News Nov 9th, 2023

Celebrate 10 years of incredible PGC conferences throughout 2024