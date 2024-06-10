Apple joins generative AI revolution with Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT support

Apple is the latest firm to jump into generative AI with its new Apple Intelligence system set to be integrated across its devices.

The tech giant is set to launch its new AI tools in iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and MacOS Sequoia.

Apple outlined a number of potential use cases. For writing, that includes proofreading, rewording text, transcription and summarising notes and audio.

Its AI tools can also be used to display Priority Notifications to show key details on the lock screen and only surface messages that may require immediate attention.

Image Playground, meanwhile, lets users create images through text prompts in three styles: animation, illustration and sketch. These images can be personalised through iMessages based on their friends and conversations.

Image Playground can be used in apps such as Keynote, Freeform and Pages, as well as third-party apps through an API.

Siri improvements

Siri has also been given a number of new enhancements. As well as improvements for general iOS device use, it can also take action across third-party apps through user voice prompts.

Examples provided included: "Bring up that article about cicadas from my reading list", "Send the photos from the barbecue on Saturday to Malia" and "Play that podcast that Jamie recommended".

Apple said its AI tech can be used just on-device or through Private Cloud Compute to get additional processing power.

By using the cloud, Apple Intelligence can draw on larger, server-based models for more complex requests.

ChatGPT integration

Apple is also integrating ChatGPT across its iPhone, iPad and Mac devices, enabling users to generate text and images through the generative AI tech.

It will be available to Apple users without the need to create an account, though ChatGPT subscribers can connect their accounts to access paid features.

While Apple said privacy protections are built in for users who access ChaptGPT - such as obscuring their IP address - ChatGPT’s data-use policies still apply to users who choose to connect their account.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a new chapter in Apple innovation. Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products — and what our products can do for our users,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“Our unique approach combines generative AI with a user’s personal context to deliver truly helpful intelligence.

“And it can access that information in a completely private and secure way to help users do the things that matter most to them. This is AI as only Apple can deliver it, and we can’t wait for users to experience what it can do.”