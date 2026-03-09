Nintendo is suing the US government over Trump’s tariffs

Nintendo of America has filed a lawsuit against the US government.

Many lawsuits are being filed against the US after a ruling by the Supreme Court that many of Trump’s tariffs were illegal.

Nintendo of America has filed a lawsuit against the US government over tariffs implemented in 2025.

The Trump administration brought a range of tariffs into play during the same year as the Switch 2’s launch. Nintendo proceeded to delay Switch 2 pre-orders in the US as the gaming giant assessed potential implications, though the console’s launch day remained in place.

While sales of the new console have since broken records - already surpassing 17 million units globally in a little over half a year - giving Nintendo an unprecedented start to its new generation, the company did ultimately increase accessory prices in response to tariffs in the US.

A lawsuit was filed by Nintendo of America on March 6th, 2026, in the US Court of International Trade. It demands a full refund of all duties paid under Trump’s tariffs with interest, plus attorney fees.

Nintendo and numerous others

Nintendo is one of over 1,000 companies suing the US government. According to Aftermath, Nintendo of America's lawyers have listed the US Department of the Treasury, the US Department of Homeland Security and various individuals like secretary of the treasury Scott Bessent in the suit.

"This action concerns Defendants' initiation and administration of unlawful trade measures that have, to date, resulted in the collection of more than $200 billion in tariffs on imports from nearly all countries," lawyers said in the complaint.

The many lawsuits being filed against the US have quickly followed a ruling by the country’s Supreme Court that many of Trump’s tariffs last year were illegal. Toyota, Costco and FedEx are among the other companies filing suits.

While higher import costs may have impacted Nintendo’s profits in the US, the company has still seen major growth globally thanks to its new console. The latest financials revealed Nintendo’s net profit increased by 51% to approximately $2.3bn over the first three quarters of the fiscal year. Nintendo’s operating profit was up 21% year-over-year to around $1.9bn, again mostly due to the Switch 2.

It was recently confirmed on Pokémon Day that the next main series Pokémon games, Winds and Waves, will kickstart Generation 10 as Switch 2 exclusives.