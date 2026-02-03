Nominations open for the first Top 30 US Mobile Game Makers 2026

We have opened nominations for the brand new Top 30 US Mobile Game Makers 2026 list, set to be unveiled during the Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco on March 9th.

It will act much like our Top 30 Mobile Game Makers list but with a key difference: we’ll be focusing on the US’s best mobile game companies.

If you think your company should be on the list, or you believe someone else should be considered for inclusion in the Top 30, be sure to let us know all about why you/they deserve to be among the best via our lobbying form.

Don't delay. Nominate today.

Nominations close after Monday, February 9th, 2026.

Eligibility and criteria

The Top 30 US Mobile Game Makers list covers game makers of all sizes. Tool providers, engine makers, ad networks, and other service providers and middleware vendors are not eligible for entry. The company needs to be US-based. This is a celebration of all the great work being done across the US games scene.

Final placement in the Top 30 list is an editorial decision. The criteria expands from quality and quantity of new games released and financial performance over the last 12 months to notable innovation or impact on the industry, cultural importance, and future potential.

Submit your nomination now here. Nominations close after Monday, February 9th, 2026.

Not sure what it's all about? Check out the list of Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 for a reminder of the format.

