One Pocket Gamer Connects mission delivered in multiple formats

Pocket Gamer Connects is expanding its one-day Summits across five locations in 2026, delivering tightly curated, high-impact, and outcome-focused events that complement larger multiday conferences.

TL;DR summaries, shorts, reels and snappy exercise bursts have never ranked higher on our day-to-day agendas. Whether or not we’re conscious of it, modern consumption habits optimise for efficiency.

The global games industry is no exception.

Responding to this trend, Pocket Gamer Connects is expanding its streamlined one-day Summits designed for professionals looking to maximise ROI through high-focus, efficient business-making.

By leaning into a tighter format, one-day Summits enable professionals who prioritise outcomes and decision-making as well as time, to fit in business-focused industry events into their busy schedules. Holding back on scale, however, does not mean holding back on quality. If anything, the curation, agenda and structure become even more intentional.

This is optimised for high-impact engagement for decision-makers and professionals aiming to drive real outcomes.

World tour

That said, there’s still a place for multiday conferences where depth, scale and discovery take the lead. Variation serves different purposes. Flagship events such as Pocket Gamer Connects London and Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics span two days because their scale, content and reach clearly demand more than a day.

One-day Summits don’t replace, but complement multiday events. They work because they’re more outcome-focused, efficient and easier to justify, while flagship conferences provide the expansive element, allowing the industry to come together at full scale.

As part of the 2026 world tour, Pocket Gamer Connects will host five one-day Summits worldwide, bringing its focused B2B networking series to the global games industry:

PG Connects Summit San Francisco, March 9th

PG Connects Summit Malmö x MeetToMatch powered by Xsolla, May 27th

PG Connects Summit Shanghai, July 30th

PG Connects Summit Bangkok 2026, October 27th

PG Connects Summit Canary Islands 2026, December TBD

Explore the full Pocket Gamer Connects 2026 events calendar - including Dubai, Barcelona, Helsinki, and Jordan - via the official website.