Open World acquires Drope.me to scale creator-driven games marketing

Drope.me technology adds automation and performance tracking to creator activations.

Deal enables Open World to coordinate hundreds or thousands of creators across platforms.

Founder Dima Okhrimchuk will stay on to support product and engineering integration.

Strategic brand consultancy Open World has acquired influencer marketing platform Drope.me as it looks to expand its creator-driven marketing infrastructure for games and brands.

Open World said the deal strengthens its ability to run large-scale creator campaigns, moving beyond small groups of influencers to coordinated activations involving creators across platforms.

As part of the acquisition, Drope.me founder and CEO Dima Okhrimchuk will remain involved, contributing to product and engineering as the platform integrates into Open World’s broader offering

Founded two years ago, Open World was created to help publishers, developers and brands navigate the growing role of creators in how games are discovered and discussed online.

Reaching new audiences

The integration of Drope.me introduces new automation and campaign management tools designed to support creator activations while maintaining visibility over performance and attribution.

Open World said the platform will help transform creator marketing into a more structured and data-driven growth channel for game launches and ongoing community engagement.

“When we built Drope.me, we were focused on helping indie developers and smaller creators run campaigns at scale with minimal overhead," said Okhrimchuk. “That forced us to build technology that could do a lot with a little.

“Loaded and Open World have strong industry relationships, the creator roster, and the brand trust we never could have built on our own - and they saw that our platform could help them move faster."

Open World SVP of creator programs Adam Dempsky commented: “We are incredibly excited to bring Drope.me into the Loaded and Open World business. Since our inception, we've been focused on how we can enhance creators' ability to connect to their audience, and this latest acquisition only furthers that goal.

“By extending our capabilities from working with dozens of creators at a time to hundreds or thousands of creators, we will be able to support more creators and better serve our brand and game development partners who want to work with them.”