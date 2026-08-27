Overwatch Rush to soft launch in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines

Lucio has been reworked ahead of the soft launch.

Hero Levels will introduce a new progression system with upgrade paths.

Duo Free for All and 3v3 Control are joining the game as new modes.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that Overwatch Rush will begin its soft launch in Indonesia on August 31st before rolling out to Malaysia and the Philippines in the following days.

The staged release will allow Blizzard to test, learn and optimise the game before expanding its availability.

Overwatch Rush previously underwent its first technical test in February and has since added several new features and updates.

New features

The soft launch will introduce Brigitte as a new Vanguard hero, while Lucio has received a rework. Players can also access a new bundle featuring the Epic Kingpin Soldier: 76 skin for 2,000 Credits.

The mobile game will also feature a new progression system built around Hero Levels, allowing players to choose upgrade paths and customise how their heroes develop.

Two new game modes, Duo Free for All and 3v3 Control, will also be available, alongside three new maps inspired by Overwatch’s Gibraltar, Cairo and Dorado locations.

"Overwatch Rush is an entirely new game - not a port - built specifically for mobile players," the team stated in an earlier statement.

"Our mission is to continue to expand the Overwatch universe by bringing fresh new adventures to players across all platforms. We'll continue to keep you updated on how things are progressing."