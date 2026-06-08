Paramount launches unified games division to expand franchise ambitions

Paramount has consolidated its Paramount and Skydance game studios into a single division called Paramount Games Studio.

Paramount Games Studio plans to develop games ranging from casual titles to triple-A experiences.

The strategy focuses on building long-term franchise platforms and fan communities around Paramount's IP.

Paramount has launched a new unified games division that brings together all Paramount and Skydance gaming studios under a single organisation focused on building long-term franchises.

Named Paramount Games Studio, the new division includes Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media and will be led by Tony Driscoll, who serves as president while continuing his role as EVP of corporate strategy and development.

According to Driscoll, the studio's strategy centres on building games that can support lasting fan communities and franchise ecosystems.

He also pointed to creator-driven platforms such as Fortnite and Roblox, as well as advances in AI tools, as major opportunities for companies with extensive intellectual property portfolios.

“Meaningful evolution"

Aside from Driscoll, Paramount Games Studio has also assembled a leadership team with experience across game development, publishing and entertainment.

The executive group includes Dan Prigg as EVP and head of games, Shawn Kittelsen as SVP of creative and production, Andrea Silvers as SVP of marketing and communications, Kara Bilkiss as SVP of business development and licensing and Ray Davis as SVP of engineering.

“This division launch marks a meaningful evolution in how we think about games - not as an extension of our business, but as a core pillar of our content strategy alongside film, television and streaming,” said Driscoll.

“We are committed to creating exceptional games for every type of player, from casual to triple-A, and building enduring experiences across our beloved Paramount IP and original worlds that deepen fan engagement and drive long-term growth.”

He added: “The goal is not only to make great games, but to build franchise platforms and fan communities that feed back into everything Paramount creates. When done well, the games we develop are foundations for fan communities to grow inside these worlds."