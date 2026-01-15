PG Connects returns to San Francisco with a streamlined mobile-centric summit in 2026

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to San Francisco with a mobile-focused one-day summit on March 9th.

Ticket holders gain five-day MeetToMatch access, and use of our event venue as a meeting point.

Super Early Bird ticket rates are available, starting at just $120.

As the leading platform in games, mobile deserves a focused conversation. We know this because we've been shouting about mobile since 2006, back when the pre-smartphone landscape was all 'console and PC'.

So, yet again, we're proud to spotlight mobile at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco on March 9th, during the massive games industry gathering that is GDC Festival of Gaming.

For 2026, our format is different. With GDC already being a very busy week, our former two-day conference has been streamlined to a highly focused one-day Summit. Targeting mobile and AI, it brings together the most influential senior-level names from the games industry's largest segment for insight-sharing and networking.

In addition to essential event content, main tickets include five-day MeetToMatch access. Our new event venue serves as a convenient meeting point, ensuring you start your GDC networking in the most productive way.

Our new location - 715 Harrison - is just around the block from the Moscone Center and can be used to connect with any MeetToMatch user (including with non-PGC ticket holders).

Companies regularly attending include Tencent, Niantic, Scopely, Roblox, Playstack, Activision, Rovio, and 350 more, all in one room.

The audience includes over 750 professionals from the games industry, with more than 2,000+ participants connecting through MeetToMatch.

Five days of networking with MeetToMatch

Thanks to our partnership with MeetToMatch, PG Connects main ticket holders get free and unlimited access to the meeting platform for five days, March 9th to 13th.

This offer enables attendees to network with 2,000+ decision-makers and industry peers (extending to any MeetToMatch ticket holders), building stronger connections and cutting straight to deal making – not just during our event, but throughout the whole GDC week.

It's the meeting platform for the games business in the city since 2017!

PGC Summit San Francisco at-a-glance

A direct port to the mobile games sector.

New streamlined format to focus on learning and networking.

Five-day access to the MeetToMatch meeting platform.

New centrally located venue – just seven minutes' walk from the Moscone Center.

Use of a convenient venue for meetings (even non-PGC users of MeetToMatch).

Senior-level talks and panels covering market trends, monetisation, AI, growth strategies, UA and more.

Access to 350+ companies dedicated to mobile, plus 1,500+ games companies through MeetToMatch.

Bustling expo area for showcase and discovery.

Curated matchmaking events connecting industry delegates.

Early access to the official after-conference party.

Save up to $300 with Super Early Bird by booking your ticket today. It’s the best rate tickets will ever be.