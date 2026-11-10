PGC London 2027: The first speakers & save up to £260 THIS WEEK

PGC London returns on January 18th and 19th

Early Bird prices start at just £198

Offer ends at midnight this Thursday, November 12th

The biggest Pocket Gamer Connects of the year introduces 2027 with the return of PGC London on January 18th and 19th. As well as unlimited use of the online networking platform, a range of curated networking opportunities Connect you with the key decision makers you've been looking for,



The 24-track seminar schedule covers everything from acquisition to web stores, led by more than 300 expert speakers from innovative indies and the biggest brands in the game. Today, we're introducing the first confirmed speakers from companies including Electronic Arts, Com2uS, Stillfront and Skybound.





Tickets are on sale now, with Early Bird prices starting at just £198 (inc VAT). Save up to £260 if you book before the rate ends at midnight this Thursday, November 12th.