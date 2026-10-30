Don’t ghost this deal! Get 10% off your PG Connects London ticket

Early Bird + Halloween combo means savings of up to £321!

Use code SPOO-KEE when booking

PG Connects London returns on January 18th and 19th, 2027

If you’re dying to join us at PG Connects London in the new year, now’s the time to rise from the crypt and secure your place for less. For this Halloween weekend only, you can claim an extra 10% off our current Early Bird ticket prices, making for a total saving of up to £321!

Save your budget from a scare and conjure up your next big industry connection, with magic in the making. Just use code SPOO-KEE when booking to unlock your extra 10% saving. It’s a treat, not a trick!

A frightfully good opportunity to connect

PG Connects London will bring together 3,000 games industry professionals from around the world on January 18th and 19th 2027, creating opportunities to meet potential partners, discover new services, share ideas and make connections that could bewitch your business.

Whether you’re an indie developer looking for your big break, a publisher hunting for a hidden gem, an investor seeking your next big opportunity or a service provider ready to make some noise, PGC London is the place to conjure up new possibilities.

With expert speakers, insightful sessions, networking opportunities and a buzzing expo floor, there’s plenty to get your (vampire) teeth into. You might even find your next business partner lurking around the next corner. No garlic required.

And with Early Bird prices already offering a saving, this limited-time offer makes attending even more tempting. Why pay more when you can save yourself a few quid and still have a howling good time?

The clock is ticking…

This offer vanishes at midnight on Sunday, November 1st. After that, the pumpkin turns back into a regular ticket price and this particular spell expires. So don’t let this deal haunt you with regret. Book now and enter SPOO-KEE at checkout. Grab your ticket before time runs out - you’d be ghoulish not to!