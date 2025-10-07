Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki kicks off two days of talks, insights, and networking

Tracks include Finest Finland, Game Dev Stories, Master the Multiplayer, and Practical AI.

The Big Screen Gaming Summit spotlights console, PC, VR, AR, and blockchain gaming.

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 will be unveiled during the show on October 7th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki has kicked off two days of networking, talks, and industry insights.

Held at Wanha Satama from October 7th to 8th, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki marks its 12th anniversary with over 20 content tracks spanning user acquisition, investment, publishing, and webstores.

Since 2014, Pocket Gamer Connects has hosted 53 conferences across 10 countries, welcoming over 64,000 delegates, facilitating 110,000 business meetings, and helping spark more than $1.5 billion in deals.

Industry insights galore

Over 150 speakers will cover a wide range of topics across tracks such as Finest Finland, Game Dev Stories, Master the Multiplayer, Monetiser, Practical AI, and more. The event also features the Big Screen Gaming Summit, dedicated to console, PC, VR, AR, and blockchain gaming.

As part of the show, we will also unveil the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 on October 7th. PocketGamer.biz will provide live coverage throughout, with sessions later available on its YouTube channel.

Beyond the sessions, attendees, including developers, publishers, and investors can take part in extensive networking events such as Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector, and the Big Indie Pitch to connect with key industry players.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is part of Finnish Game Week, a week-long celebration uniting the global games industry in Helsinki.