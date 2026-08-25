Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 winners revealed
- Loom Games is the story of the night, sweeping Best Developer, Game of the Year (Pixel Flow!) and Rising Star.
- Arknights: Endfield wins People's Choice and AudioVisual Excellence.
- Scopely completes a treble: Best Publisher, Best Forever Franchise and Company Culture Champion.
- María Sayans is named Mobile Legend.
The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026, in partnership with Samsung Gaming Hub, has crowned this year's winners of the Mobile Games Awards.
Held during Gamescom week, the ceremony brought the best of the mobile games business back to the Gürzenich Köln venue in Cologne for its ninth edition.
The big winners
Istanbul studio Loom Games was the story of the night, named Best Developer as its debut title Pixel Flow! took both Game of the Year and Best Game Innovation.
The Rising Star award also went to Loom Games co-founder and CEO Kübra Gündoğan - the driving force behind that same Pixel Flow! success.
The hybrid-casual puzzler launched in 2025, raced past 10 million players and prompted Scopely to buy a majority stake in the studio at a $1 billion-plus valuation.
Elsewhere, Arknights: Endfield won the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award. Hypergryph's 3D open-world spin-off from the studio's hit tower-defence series launched back in January off the back of more than 30 million pre-registrations. The game also won AudioVisual Excellence.
Scopely, meanwhile, was named Best Publisher, on a strong night that also saw it lift Best Forever Franchise for Monopoly GO! and Company Culture Champion.
The Mobile Legend award went to María Sayans, CEO of ustwo games and chair of UK trade body Ukie. This lifetime achievement award recognises Sayans' extensive career spanning more than two decades, including senior roles at EA’s DICE, Fenris Creations and ustwo games.
Here are all the winners from the night.
Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2026
Winner: Arknights: Endfield
Honourable mentions: Neverness to Everness; Racing Master
Best Advertising & UA Service
Winner: adjoe
Honourable mentions: Almedia; Exmox
Best Game Innovation
Winner: Pixel Flow!
Honourable mentions: Arknights: Endfield; Mindset GO!
Best Analytics / Data Tool
Winner: Sensor Tower
Honourable mentions: GameAnalytics; Ktrl by Kohort
Webstore of the Year
Winner: Supercell Store (Supercell)
Honourable mentions: June's Journey (Wooga); Monopoly GO! (Scopely)
AudioVisual Excellence
Winner: Arknights: Endfield
Honourable mentions: Hatch Dragons; Star Trek: Fleet Command
Best Support Tool
Winner: AmberMark by Amber
Honourable mentions: Metaplay; PlaytestCloud
Best Development Partner
Winner: Amber
Honourable mentions: Keywords Studios; Room 8 Group
Best Web Game
Winner: Imagine Island
Honourable mentions: Deadly Descent; Dig Out of Prison
Best Developer
Winner: Loom Games
Honourable mentions: SciPlay; Snowprint Studios
Best Payment Service Provider
Joint winners: Appcharge and Xsolla
Honourable mention: Tebex
Rising Star
Winner: Kübra Gündoğan (Loom Games)
Best Use of IP or Licence
Winner: Free Fire x NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Chapter 2: Ninja War
Honourable mentions: Monopoly GO! x Hello Kitty and Friends; RAID: Shadow Legends × Alien & Predator
Best Marketing Campaign
Winner: Jackpot Party x Carnival: Cruise A Day (SciPlay)
Honourable mentions: MARVEL Strike Force 'Isn't That Fantastic?' (Scopely); Toon Blast x Giancarlo Esposito (Peak)
Best Trending AppGallery Game
Winner: Petal Paws
Honourable mentions: Last Asylum: Plague; MapleStory R: Evolution
Leading App Store Experience
Winner: HUAWEI AppGallery
Honourable mentions: Epic Games Store; Samsung Galaxy Store
Best Indie Developer
Winner: Tech Tree Games
Honourable mentions: Itatake; Runaway Play
Company Culture Champion
Winner: Scopely
Honourable mentions: Geeklab; SciPlay
Best Forever Franchise
Winner: Monopoly GO!
Honourable mentions: CSR Racing 2; Pokémon GO
Best Use of AI
Winner: Meshy
Honourable mentions: Amazon Game Studios / Amber; Layer.ai
Best Publisher
Winner: Scopely
Honourable mentions: SayGames; Unico Studio
Game of the Year
Winner: Pixel Flow!
Honourable mentions: Arknights: Endfield; Block Blast!; Kingdom Rush Battles
Mobile Legend
Winner: María Sayans
A huge congratulations to everyone who walked away with a trophy - and to every finalist who made the shortlists.