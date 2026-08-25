Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 winners revealed

Loom Games is the story of the night, sweeping Best Developer, Game of the Year (Pixel Flow!) and Rising Star.

Arknights: Endfield wins People's Choice and AudioVisual Excellence.

Scopely completes a treble: Best Publisher, Best Forever Franchise and Company Culture Champion.

María Sayans is named Mobile Legend.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026, in partnership with Samsung Gaming Hub, has crowned this year's winners of the Mobile Games Awards.

Held during Gamescom week, the ceremony brought the best of the mobile games business back to the Gürzenich Köln venue in Cologne for its ninth edition.

The big winners

Istanbul studio Loom Games was the story of the night, named Best Developer as its debut title Pixel Flow! took both Game of the Year and Best Game Innovation.

The Rising Star award also went to Loom Games co-founder and CEO Kübra Gündoğan - the driving force behind that same Pixel Flow! success.

The hybrid-casual puzzler launched in 2025, raced past 10 million players and prompted Scopely to buy a majority stake in the studio at a $1 billion-plus valuation.

Elsewhere, Arknights: Endfield won the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award. Hypergryph's 3D open-world spin-off from the studio's hit tower-defence series launched back in January off the back of more than 30 million pre-registrations. The game also won AudioVisual Excellence.

Scopely, meanwhile, was named Best Publisher, on a strong night that also saw it lift Best Forever Franchise for Monopoly GO! and Company Culture Champion.

The Mobile Legend award went to María Sayans, CEO of ustwo games and chair of UK trade body Ukie. This lifetime achievement award recognises Sayans' extensive career spanning more than two decades, including senior roles at EA’s DICE, Fenris Creations and ustwo games.

Here are all the winners from the night.

Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2026

Winner: Arknights: Endfield

Honourable mentions: Neverness to Everness; Racing Master

Best Advertising & UA Service

Winner: adjoe

Honourable mentions: Almedia; Exmox

Best Game Innovation

Winner: Pixel Flow!

Honourable mentions: Arknights: Endfield; Mindset GO!

Best Analytics / Data Tool

Winner: Sensor Tower

Honourable mentions: GameAnalytics; Ktrl by Kohort

Webstore of the Year

Winner: Supercell Store (Supercell)

Honourable mentions: June's Journey (Wooga); Monopoly GO! (Scopely)

AudioVisual Excellence

Winner: Arknights: Endfield

Honourable mentions: Hatch Dragons; Star Trek: Fleet Command

Best Support Tool

Winner: AmberMark by Amber

Honourable mentions: Metaplay; PlaytestCloud

Best Development Partner

Winner: Amber

Honourable mentions: Keywords Studios; Room 8 Group

Best Web Game

Winner: Imagine Island

Honourable mentions: Deadly Descent; Dig Out of Prison

Best Developer

Winner: Loom Games

Honourable mentions: SciPlay; Snowprint Studios

Best Payment Service Provider

Joint winners: Appcharge and Xsolla

Honourable mention: Tebex

Rising Star

Winner: Kübra Gündoğan (Loom Games)

Best Use of IP or Licence

Winner: Free Fire x NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Chapter 2: Ninja War

Honourable mentions: Monopoly GO! x Hello Kitty and Friends; RAID: Shadow Legends × Alien & Predator

Best Marketing Campaign

Winner: Jackpot Party x Carnival: Cruise A Day (SciPlay)

Honourable mentions: MARVEL Strike Force 'Isn't That Fantastic?' (Scopely); Toon Blast x Giancarlo Esposito (Peak)

Best Trending AppGallery Game

Winner: Petal Paws

Honourable mentions: Last Asylum: Plague; MapleStory R: Evolution

Leading App Store Experience

Winner: HUAWEI AppGallery

Honourable mentions: Epic Games Store; Samsung Galaxy Store

Best Indie Developer

Winner: Tech Tree Games

Honourable mentions: Itatake; Runaway Play

Company Culture Champion

Winner: Scopely

Honourable mentions: Geeklab; SciPlay

Best Forever Franchise

Winner: Monopoly GO!

Honourable mentions: CSR Racing 2; Pokémon GO

Best Use of AI

Winner: Meshy

Honourable mentions: Amazon Game Studios / Amber; Layer.ai

Best Publisher

Winner: Scopely

Honourable mentions: SayGames; Unico Studio

Game of the Year

Winner: Pixel Flow!

Honourable mentions: Arknights: Endfield; Block Blast!; Kingdom Rush Battles

Mobile Legend

Winner: María Sayans

A huge congratulations to everyone who walked away with a trophy - and to every finalist who made the shortlists.