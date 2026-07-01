PvX Partners secures $5m investment from MIT to expand user acquisition financing

PvX finances app marketing campaigns using performance-based underwriting.

MIT joins a roster of gaming and technology-focused investors backing the company.

PvX is targeting the financing gap between venture capital and traditional lending.

Singapore-based PvX Partners has secured a $5 million equity investment from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to expand its cohort financing platform for consumer apps and mobile games.

As reported by e27, the company's cohort financing platform uses its machine learning system, PvX Lambda, to evaluate marketing and performance data before underwriting user acquisition campaigns.

According to co-founder and CEO Joe Wadakethalakal, the platform enables the company to assess campaigns with greater precision while supporting demand for user acquisition financing. PvX did not disclose the terms of the investment.

Continuous growth

Founded in 2024, PvX Partners provides financing for user acquisition, allowing app developers to fund marketing campaigns without relying solely on venture capital or traditional lending.

MIT joins an existing investor base that includes Play Ventures, General Catalyst, Storyhouse Ventures, Z Venture Capital, Drive by DraftKings, T-Accelerate Capital and Square Enix Holdings.

In April, PvX Partners raised $10.5m in a Series A round to support team expansion and increase deal capacity. The company said it has now surpassed $750m in committed user acquisition financing.