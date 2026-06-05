Qiddiya City signs five-year partnership with MPL MENA

MPL MENA Season 9 Grand Finals sold out all 3,000 tickets in Cairo.

Geekay Esports and Team Falcons qualified for the MLBB Mid Season Cup at the 2026 Esports World Cup.

The Egyptian Esports Federation participated in discussions around esports development in the region.

Qiddiya City has entered a five-year partnership with the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Professional League Middle East and North Africa (MPL MENA) to accelerate the growth of esports across the region.

The deal will see Qiddiya City support the league through broadcast integrations, fan engagement initiatives and community programmes aimed at strengthening connections with young audiences.

The announcement came at the conclusion of MPL MENA's largest Grand Finals to date, where Geekay Esports defeated Team Falcons to secure a place in the Main Stage of the MLBB Mid-Season Cup (MSC) at the 2026 Esports World Cup.

Team Falcons also qualified for the tournament's Wild Card stage. The Grand Finals were held at Cairo's Hassan Mostafa Sports Hall, marking MPL MENA's first event in a professional indoor sports arena and its first official ticketed event in Egypt. All 3,000 tickets were sold.

Esports growth

The event welcomed representatives from the Egyptian Esports Federation, with discussions focusing on youth esports initiatives, professional league development, talent cultivation, grassroots growth and future event collaboration.

According to Esports Charts, MPL MENA Season 9 became the league's most-watched season on record, reaching 91,542 peak concurrent viewers.

“Esports in MENA is entering a new phase of growth, where fans are looking for more than just competition," said Moonton Games' head of esports ecosystem Ray Ng. “They want live experiences, community spaces, and entertainment that feels relevant to them.

“Long-term collaborations like this are important because they help create the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to support that growth at scale.

“Together with Qiddiya City, we want to continue building experiences that bring gaming, entertainment, and youth culture closer together across the region."