Rainbow Six Mobile to shut down in January 2027

The next season will launch as planned, with future seasons also scheduled to arrive.

The game launched in soft launch in 2023 and has released 15 seasons.

More details about the transition will be shared in the coming weeks.

Ubisoft has revealed that it will shut down Rainbow Six Mobile on January 15th 2027, ending the game's service after more than three years since its soft launch.

The publisher confirmed the decision in a message to players, saying the game will remain playable until its online services end.

The next season will launch as planned next week, with future seasons also set to arrive as scheduled. Since its soft launch in 2023, Rainbow Six Mobile has released 15 seasons.

Final seasons

Ubisoft said the decision was made to align its resources with its long-term strategic priorities. The team will move on to other projects as the company prepares to end the mobile game's service.

“One of the greatest parts of this adventure has been getting to experience it alongside you," the company wrote in a post. “We've loved seeing the memes, videos, strategies, tournaments, impossible plays, and all the countless moments that happened because you were here.

“While we are proud of what this team and community have built together, our team will move on to other long-term strategic projects. In the coming weeks, we will share more updates, so you know exactly what to expect and can prepare for the transition."

The game is shutting down despite generating around $1.6 million in player spending during its first 14 days following its global launch in February 2026.