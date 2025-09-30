Report: More than half of Japanese firms are using AI in game dev

Tokyo Game Show organiser claims 51% of firms in the region are using AI or gen AI.

Use-cases for the tech include producing videos and images, stories and text, and programming support.

More than half of Japanese game companies are using artificial intelligence in development.

That's according to a report from Tokyo Game Show organiser, industry trade body Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA) – as reported by Nikkei – which claims that 51% of firms in the region are using either AI or generative AI in creating games.

AI use-cases

Companies in the sector are using the tech most commonly for producing videos and images, but there are those within the industry using AI for generating stories and text.

That's on top of some employing it for programming support. 32% of respondents are using AI to even make their game engines.

Around 200,000 people are employed within the Japanese games industry at an average age of 37. The average salary for the country's interactive entertainment sector is Y7.23 million (around $49,000), a three per cent increase year-on-year.

Connect with the biggest names in the fast-growing MENA games industry, including those from Saudi Arabia, at Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba on November 8th to 9th. Situated on the beautiful coastline and close to Neom and the Saudi border, this brand new tech hub will showcase development talent and get you up to speed with the trends and opportunities in the space.