The hearing focused on a bipartisan bill that would let victims' families sue Roblox in open court.

Roblox is facing nearly 200 lawsuits from families alleging child grooming on the platform.

35% of Roblox's age-checked daily active users are under 13.

Roblox has come under fire at a US Senate subcommittee hearing where people who claim they were groomed on the platform testified about its child safety risks.

As reported by Wired, the hearing addressed the No Forced Arbitration for Child Sexual Exploitation and Cyber Injuries Act, bipartisan legislation from Republican senator Josh Hawley and Democratic senator Dick Durbin.

The bill would allow victims' families to sue Roblox directly, rather than settle their claims privately through arbitration as its terms of service currently require.

Roblox is currently facing nearly 200 lawsuits from families who allege their children were groomed by predators posing as children on the platform. Hawley said CEO David Baszucki was invited to testify but declined.

Witnesses argued that young users cannot understand the terms they agree to, pointing to Roblox's own data showing that 35% of its age-checked daily active users are under 13.

Survivors testify

Content creator Michael Schlep testified that he was befriended by a game developer on the platform when he was 12. "Roblox must be held accountable publicly," he said. Schlep now runs a YouTube channel exposing alleged predators on Roblox, which has led the company to send him a cease-and-desist.

A Marine Corps veteran alleged he was groomed and assaulted by an adult he met on Roblox at age 11. He has a lawsuit pending against the company.

National Centre on Sexual Exploitation senior legal counsel Khari James also questioned Roblox's AI-assisted face recognition for age estimation, saying it isn't always accurate and that predators could buy verified accounts.

“Safety has been central to Roblox since we launched," said Roblox senior manager for US policy communications Sara Kanawati. “We require age checks for chat, place users under 16 in age-based accounts with protective defaults, and block images and video in chat.

“A legal position about arbitration is not a measure of a company’s safety record, and a hearing built around it fails to advance safety. Protecting children online takes stronger protections, better tools, and consistent standards that apply everywhere kids spend time online.”