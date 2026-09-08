Roblox launches Arabic social channels with Roblox Arabia

The initiative will provide Arabic content, news and updates.

Roblox Arabia will highlight regional creators, experiences and communities.

Roblox said the initiative will help build a stronger local presence in the region.

Roblox has officially launched Roblox Arabia, a new set of Arabic-language social media channels aimed at bringing the platform closer to its community across the Arab world.

The company's general manager for MENA and Türkiye Mohamed El Sheakh took to LinkedIn to share the news, saying the channels will provide Arabic content, news and updates.

It will also showcase the creators, experiences and communities that make up Roblox in the region.

El Sheakh added that the initiative represents an important step towards building a stronger local presence, developing a deeper understanding of the region and creating a community closer to Roblox.

Growing presence

The launch comes as Roblox continues to expand its presence across MENA. In May, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Savvy Games Group focused on growing Saudi Arabia’s game development ecosystem.

Last month, it announced plans to establish its regional headquarters in Riyadh, with the office intended to support Saudi Arabia’s creator ecosystem and gaming ambitions.

At the same time, Roblox has been working on its Arabic moderation capabilities. The company previously told PocketGamer.biz that chat would remain disabled across much of the Middle East until its Arabic-language moderation matures.

Roblox Arabia will now provide another channel for the company to communicate directly with Arabic-speaking players and creators in the region.