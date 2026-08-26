Roblox to establish MENA headquarters in Riyadh

Saudi Arabian Roblox creator earnings increased 59% year-over-year.

Roblox creators globally earned more than $1.5 billion in 2025.

More than 700,000 Saudi high school students participated in the inaugural Play to Learn competition.

Roblox has revealed plans to establish its regional headquarters for the Middle East and North Africa in Riyadh as the company expands its investment in Saudi Arabia.

The company said the new regional headquarters will support Saudi Arabia’s creator ecosystem and its ambitions to become a global gaming hub.

As part of the KSA's Vision 2030 ambition, Roblox’s Riyadh presence has been supported by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh Creative District and the General Authority of Media Regulation.

Regional expansion

Saudi Arabia is among Roblox’s top-grossing and most popular markets, while creator earnings in the country increased 59% year-over-year.

The expansion also builds on Roblox’s recent partnership with Savvy Games Group, which focuses on using Roblox as an educational tool to teach STEM skills to Saudi students, creators and studios.

“Our decision to establish our regional headquarters in Riyadh is a reflection of Roblox’s long-term investment in Saudi Arabia and our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s digital economy objectives under Vision 2030," said Roblox GM for MENA and Türkiye Mohamed El Sheakh.

“Building on our partnerships in Saudi Arabia across education, creator development, and the gaming ecosystem, we look forward to investing in programming that will support Saudi Arabia’s goal to become a global hub for gaming.”

Saudi Esports Federation chairman HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan commented: “Roblox's local presence represents the type of long-term investment that will help establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for the gaming industry.”