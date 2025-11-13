Roblox opens License Manager to all eligible IP holders through self-serve system

Over 1,500 licensing requests have already been submitted by creators.

New experiences are emerging from major IPs including Squid Game, Blue Lock, Twilight, Saw, and more.

The licensing catalogue is expanding with Polly Pocket, Street Sharks, and Skibidi Toilet on the way.

Roblox has revealed that its License Manager is now fully self-serve to allow eligible IP holders list their IP on the platform.

Since launching with partners like Lionsgate, Netflix, Sega, and Kodansha, Roblox said the program has seen strong creator demand.

Creators have already submitted more than 1,500 license requests. New experiences are also emerging based on IP like Squid Game, Twilight, Saw, Blue Lock, and Now You See Me.

Roblox said that Blue Lock: Rivals has surpassed four billion visits, while Mr Ducky Studio’s Squid Game experience has earned over 1.6 million favourites.

A new journey

The catalogue is expanding with new additions like Mattel’s Polly Pocket and Street Sharks, with Skibidi Toilet coming soon.

“We are enthusiastic about welcoming all IP holders to the platform and eagerly anticipate the new licenses that will join through the self-service platform," said Roblox in a post.

“We invite all eligible IP holders to submit their IP to leverage the creativity of our community and connect with our massive audience.

“This journey with our creators and IP partners is just beginning, and we look forward to the innovative experiences that will emerge as we continue to unlock licensing at scale.