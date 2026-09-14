Roblox reveals 2026 Innovation Awards winners

RIVALS won Best Shooter, while Nosniy Games was named Best Studio.

Animal Hospital took four awards, including People’s Choice and the Builderman Award.

FIFA Super Soccer won Best Sports Game.

Roblox has revealed the winners of the 2026 Roblox Innovation Awards, recognising developers, studios, artists and creators across a broad range of categories.

The awards span games including tactical shooters, survival experiences, puzzle games, sports titles and RPGs, alongside creator tools, UGC and video content.

The 2026 winners include both established Roblox experiences and newer releases, with several studios and creators picking up awards across multiple categories.

Games recognised

The winners across Roblox’s game-focused categories include:

Best Shooter: RIVALS by Nosniy Games

Best Use of Audio: DOORS by LSPLASH

Best Puzzle Game: Finish The Word by Table Game X

Best Party & Casual Game: +1 Speed Keyboard Escape by SecretVerse Studio

Best Innovation in Tech: TTK by Sable Digital

Best Sports Game: FIFA Super Soccer by Play! Football

Best Action Game: Jujutsu Shenanigans by Tze’s Shenanigans

Best Survival Game: 99 Nights in the Forest by Grandma’s Favourite Games

Best Strategy Game: Mini War by M&M Community

Best RPG: Piggy: Intercity by Piggy: Intercity

Best Classic Game: Natural Disaster Survival by Stickmasterluke

Best New Game: Animal Hospital by Animal Anomaly

People’s Choice: Animal Hospital by Animal Anomaly

Best Innovation in Creative Direction: Animal Hospital by Animal Anomaly

The Builderman Award: Animal Hospital by Animal Anomaly

Creator awards

Other categories recognised Roblox’s wider creator ecosystem:

Best Plugin: UGC Makers Toolbox by Onogork

Best UGC Creator: Valkenheim

Best Video Star: Laughability

Best Studio: Nosniy Games

Best Innovation in a Branded Game: Steal a Brainrot x GOAT by Do Big

Roblox said it will also begin its 20th anniversary celebrations with The Hunt: Roblox 20 on September 17th.