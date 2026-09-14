Roblox reveals 2026 Innovation Awards winners
The awards recognise games, studios, creators, UGC tools and video stars across Roblox
- RIVALS won Best Shooter, while Nosniy Games was named Best Studio.
- Animal Hospital took four awards, including People’s Choice and the Builderman Award.
- FIFA Super Soccer won Best Sports Game.
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Roblox has revealed the winners of the 2026 Roblox Innovation Awards, recognising developers, studios, artists and creators across a broad range of categories.
The awards span games including tactical shooters, survival experiences, puzzle games, sports titles and RPGs, alongside creator tools, UGC and video content.
The 2026 winners include both established Roblox experiences and newer releases, with several studios and creators picking up awards across multiple categories.
Games recognised
The winners across Roblox’s game-focused categories include:
- Best Shooter: RIVALS by Nosniy Games
- Best Use of Audio: DOORS by LSPLASH
- Best Puzzle Game: Finish The Word by Table Game X
- Best Party & Casual Game: +1 Speed Keyboard Escape by SecretVerse Studio
- Best Innovation in Tech: TTK by Sable Digital
- Best Sports Game: FIFA Super Soccer by Play! Football
- Best Action Game: Jujutsu Shenanigans by Tze’s Shenanigans
- Best Survival Game: 99 Nights in the Forest by Grandma’s Favourite Games
- Best Strategy Game: Mini War by M&M Community
- Best RPG: Piggy: Intercity by Piggy: Intercity
- Best Classic Game: Natural Disaster Survival by Stickmasterluke
- Best New Game: Animal Hospital by Animal Anomaly
- People’s Choice: Animal Hospital by Animal Anomaly
- Best Innovation in Creative Direction: Animal Hospital by Animal Anomaly
- The Builderman Award: Animal Hospital by Animal Anomaly
Creator awards
Other categories recognised Roblox’s wider creator ecosystem:
- Best Plugin: UGC Makers Toolbox by Onogork
- Best UGC Creator: Valkenheim
- Best Video Star: Laughability
- Best Studio: Nosniy Games
- Best Innovation in a Branded Game: Steal a Brainrot x GOAT by Do Big
Roblox said it will also begin its 20th anniversary celebrations with The Hunt: Roblox 20 on September 17th.