Saudi Arabia launches the second edition of the Saudi Game Champions Program

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology has launched the second edition of the Saudi Game Champions Program.

The programme begins with a three-day Game Jam in Riyadh from October 23rd to 25th, 2025, after which the top 20 teams will enter a six-month incubation phase at CODE HQ running from November 9th, 2025, to April 23rd, 2026.

Each incubator startup will receive 200,000 riyals ($53,000) in funding, mentorship from global experts and training in game development as well as a publishing opportunity.

They will also be given other benefits like pitching support, business strategy and plus playtesting, with the top five teams earning a fully funded trip to the Tokyo Game Show.

New opportunities

Applications for Saudi Game Champions 2 are open until October 21st, 2025, with acceptance notifications due by November 2nd, 2025.

To apply, applicants must be aged 18 or higher and own a laptop, be fluent in English, apply in teams of at least three, and be physically present in Riyadh.

Founders must also handle their own commercial registration and banking to receive funding. Developers can apply through the official website.

The launch of Saudi Game Champions 2 follows closely on the heels of the first cohort graduation from Exel by Merak, where 17 MENA studios received $300,000 in funding.

