Saudi Esports Federation signs MoU with BSF to support esports growth

BSF will provide specialised executive banking services to SEF.

The organisations will work on digital services to streamline esports financial operations.

The agreement includes financing products and investment programmes aimed at long-term sector growth.

The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BSF to strengthen cooperation between the Kingdom’s financial sector and its growing esports industry.

The partnership will explore sponsorship opportunities for major esports initiatives and tournaments, alongside specialised executive banking services for SEF.

SEF and BSF will also collaborate on integrating advanced digital services and systems to streamline financial operations across the gaming ecosystem.

Financial support

The agreement includes provisions for BSF’s financing products and investment programmes, with the aim of supporting the esports sector’s long-term development.

The partnership also aims to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and National Gaming and Esports Strategy, with both organisations seeking to contribute to economic diversification by connecting finance with digital entertainment.

“This partnership represents an important step in bridging the Kingdom’s financial excellence with the rapid evolution of the esports sector," said Saudi Esports Federation CEO Rawan AlButairi.

“Together we are building a robust, sustainable economic engine that ensures our esports ecosystem is supported by the sophisticated financial infrastructure and digital innovation necessary to cement our position as a premier global hub for competitive gaming."