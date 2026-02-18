“Scale lets us focus on years, not quarters”: Unico Studio on building games that last

Uzun says reaching 1.6 billion downloads has shifted Unico Studio’s focus to managing long-term player ecosystems.

Uzun points to live operations and retention systems as the foundation of Brain Test’s longevity as a global franchise.

Unico Studio has grown into a significant player in the mobile puzzle and hybridcasual space, surpassing 1.6 billion downloads worldwide. The studio sees this growth as a shift toward managing long-term player ecosystems, rather than individual releases.

In this interview, Erkay Uzun, CEO of Unico Studio, reflects on what that scale means for the business, how Unico approaches longevity and live operations, as well as how its publishing strategies are evolving.

Uzun frames the 1.6 billion milestone as a validation of Unico’s consistency rather than its ambition, stating that it "shows that our approach to accessible, globally resonant gameplay works across cultures, age groups and markets".

He explains that this scale has also changed the studio's thinking about its products.

“At this size, we’re no longer just launching games, we’re managing long-term player ecosystems. We’re more focused than ever on long-life operations and franchise building rather than short lifecycle hits”

Uzun adds: “Scale gives us the data resources and experience to think in terms of years, not quarters.”

Hybridcasual design scaling

Since April 2022 alone, Unico has added more than 1.1 billion downloads. Uzun points to a series of deliberate strategic decisions behind that growth.

“First, we doubled down on hybridcasual design, combining highly accessible mechanics with deeper progression systems and long-term engagement loops,” he says. This approach allowed the studio to keep CPI efficient while building stronger retention and monetisation foundations.

How the team looks at monetisation has also evolved. “While ads remain important, we’ve placed increasing focus on improving IAP depth through better progression design, bundles, and value-driven offers,” Uzun explains, adding that stronger in-app purchase monetisation has been key to long-term sustainability.

Creative production and testing have also become core capabilities rather than support functions, with Uzun explaining that the team runs thousands of creative variations and will iterate constantly based on performance signals.

Building a long-running franchise

That long-term mindset is most evident in Brain Test, which has proven durable in the competitive mobile puzzle market.

“Brain Test works because it’s built around curiosity and surprise. Two emotions that don’t age,” Uzun says.

From an engagement perspective, the focus has been on pacing and variety, with Uzun telling us that new puzzle types, mechanics, and narrative styles are regularly introduced to prevent the game from feeling repetitive.

He also explains that the team avoids overwhelming players as “long-term engagement in puzzle games comes from a balance between mental challenge and emotional lightness".

Uzun believes puzzle games are particularly well positioned for sustained engagement because of how players progress. “They're content-driven rather than power-driven,” he says. “Progress comes from thinking, not just stats or time investment.”

Player feedback also plays a central role in how Unico evolves its games. But Uzun is clear that feedback is evaluated systematically rather than reactively.

“Every piece of feedback, whether it comes from reviews, support tickets, social channels, or community messages, is tracked, categorised, and analysed," he says. That feedback is compared with behavioural data to distinguish broader signals from simply isolated opinions.

Unico’s modular development approach allows changes to be introduced without disrupting roadmaps. Uzun points to an early Brain Test example in which player feedback led to changes in difficulty curves and hint systems, resulting in improved retention.

Working with IP and long-term growth

Uzun says Unico’s approach to IP partnerships is defined by respect for brand identity alongside performance-driven execution.

“We focus on translating an IP’s identity into gameplay in a way that feels authentic, respectful, and aligned with its tone,” he says, noting that mechanics, humour, art direction and progression all need to support the brand rather than dilute it.

At the same time, Unico brings large-scale expertise in user acquisition, creative testing, retention design, and long-term live operations. “We don’t just build a game, we build a long-term content and monetisation plan around their brand,” Uzun says.

Looking ahead, Uzun expects mobile IP strategies to move away from surface-level integrations. “Players expect games to feel native, not like brand skins,” he says, predicting more deeply adapted experiences and long-term partnerships.

Another important part of Unico’s strategy is publishing. The studio claims to have expanded its publishing partnerships by more than 50% and distributed over $10 million in profit back to partner studios.

“That’s a milestone we’re proud of, because it reflects a model built on shared success and long-term collaboration,” Uzun says.

Investment in publishing infrastructure is now a priority, according to Uzun.

“Our goal isn’t just to help launch games, it’s to help turn them into long-term businesses,” he explains.

Looking ahead

Uzun speaks on how success is measured, noting that it's less about downloads and more about "sustainable engagement, strong retention, and healthy monetisation are the real indicators".

Unico’s focus remains on evolving from strong launches into long-term ecosystems, with heavy investment in live operations and progress systems. “We see hybridcasual not as a trend, but as a long-term framework,” Uzun says.

When advising studios that may be aiming to build enduring IP, Uzun emphasises long-term thinking from the outset.

“Live operations, content pipelines and economy systems shouldn't be afterthoughts,” he says, adding that protecting a game’s core identity matters as much as following market trends.

“The studios that build lasting success are the ones that see their game not as a finished piece of content, but as a living product that grows alongside its players."

