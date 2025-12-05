Unico Studio surpasses 1.6bn mobile downloads and 750m web plays

Brain Test emerges as one of mobile gaming’s most enduring and recognisable IPs.

Unico is actively seeking IP partnerships with entertainment brands and studios.

CEO Erkay Uzun says Unico aims to become a premier development partner for major IP holders.

Mobile games developer Unico Studio has surpassed 1.6 billion total downloads and amassed 750 million plays across its web games.

The milestone comes after the studio went from 500m downloads in April 2022 to 1.6bn in three years. Unico said its downloads were driven by strategic expansion, successful releases, and a commitment to player feedback.

Central to the studio’s success is its flagship Brain Test franchise, which the studio claims has become one of mobile gaming’s most recognisable and enduring IPs focused on long-term player retention.

Unico Studio is in active talks with entertainment studios, IP owners, and development teams looking for a publishing partner.

Next phase ambition

Founded in 2018, Unico employs more than 100 staff and is the developer behind over 50 mobile titles, including Woody Sort, Screw Out 3D and Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles.

“Our 1.6 billion downloads are a testament to the strength and global reach of our franchises, but as we enter our next phase of growth, our focus is squarely on IP partnerships," said Unico Studio CEO Erkay Uzun.

“We are actively positioning Unico Studio as a premier, dedicated development partner for major entertainment IP holders - from Hollywood studios and toy brands to game development studios.

“Our track record with successful, accessible titles proves we excel at transforming valuable IP into addictive, high-retention mobile games that resonate globally and thrive in the competitive mobile market."