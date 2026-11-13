Shinji Mikami, Kim Hyung-tae and Greg Kasavin to speak at G-STAR's G-CON 2026

Hades' Greg Kasavin and Darren Korb will join a Day 1 panel exploring how game worlds become personal experiences for players.

CD Projekt Red will discuss the narrative behind The Witcher series.

Shinji Mikami and Kim Hyung-tae will deliver the Day 1 keynote on making games in 2027.

The G-STAR Organising Committee has revealed the full session schedule for G-CON 2026, with Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, Shift Up CEO Kim Hyung-tae and Hades creative director Greg Kasavin among the speakers.

The conference takes place on November 19th and 20th at the BEXCO Convention Hall in Busan. This year's theme looks at game narrative beyond story and dialogue.

Sessions will explore how worldbuilding, characters, art, music, systems and player choices all contribute to storytelling. Mikami and Kim will deliver the Day 1 keynote, titled "A Conversation on Making Games in 2027".

The pair will discuss narrative in combat-driven games, storytelling through visuals and their views on game development in the age of AI. Kim Mu-gyeom of the gaming channel Middle-aged Gamer Kim will moderate.

Kasavin will close the first day alongside Hades audio director Darren Korb, Little Nightmares and Reanimal narrative director David Mervik, and Pacific Drive narrative designer Karrie Shao. The group will discuss how unfamiliar game worlds become personal experiences for players.

A packed lineup

CD Projekt Red's VP and story director Marcin Blacha and narrative director Philipp Weber will lead a session on The Witcher series. They'll cover how mythology, folklore, history and literature shaped its world and stories.

Other Day 1 sessions include:

Pearl Abyss on building Crimson Desert's open world with an in-house engine

Capcom's Pragmata director Cho Yong-hee on creating memorable characters

Koei Tecmo's Team Ninja producers Kohei Shibata and Masakazu Hirayama on making hardcore action RPGs

Day 2 will feature a Square Enix keynote exploring the legacy of Final Fantasy VII, alongside sessions on game art, worldbuilding and player choice.

G-CON will also introduce Salon de G, a new programme where speakers and attendees can sit down together for direct conversation. Advance registration for the Conference Pass and G-CON V Pass is open on the G-STAR website until November 15th.